ATE open ed materials now available

The open education materials developed by Advanced Technological Education (ATE) centers and projects are now available through the free STEMLink service for easy uploading to community colleges’ learning management systems.

The resources include full courses as well as modules, videos, lab exercises, assessments and a wide array of materials that ATE grantees have created and submitted to ATE Central for archiving. The Internet Scout Research Group at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is the host of ATE Central, which is also an ATE project funded by the National Science Foundation.

This year, ATE Central’s team has configured the materials for transfer to Canvas, Blackboard and Moodle learning management systems. The resources continue to be available via the word searchable database on ATE Central’s website.

ATE materials cover a variety of STEM fields, including advanced manufacturing, agriculture and environmental technologies, bio and chemical technologies, engineering technologies, information and security technologies, micro- and nanotechnologies, and general advanced technological education.

To bring STEMLink to your campus, email stemlink@atecentral.net.