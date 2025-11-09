A Marine’s new mission: Building military pathways for today’s students

As Veterans Day approaches, we pause to honor the men and women who have served our nation with courage and commitment. But for many veterans, the spirit of service doesn’t end with their military careers. Instead, it evolves, finding new forms and new missions.

For me, a retired lieutenant colonel in the United States Marine Corps, this has meant trading my uniform for a new kind of service — one defined by mentorship, education and empowering the next generation.

After 22 years in the Marine Corps and 17 years of retirement, I found myself at a crossroads. My position as a defense contractor in Washington, D.C., provided stability, but something was missing. The sense of purpose that had defined my military career had faded. When my family relocated to Texas, I seized the opportunity to pursue my true passion: mentoring young people. That decision set me on a path I could not have anticipated but one that has brought me unparalleled fulfillment.

My dedication to mentorship and service is rooted in my military experiences, particularly during one of the most formative periods of my career: my deployment to Iraq from 2005 to 2006. As a civil affairs officer in the Western Al Anbar Province, I was stationed in and around the five boroughs of Husaybah. My mission was to help rebuild the infrastructure and civic institutions devastated by conflict. Together with my team, I worked daily with local leaders to restore essential services — restoring power, water and sanitation while working to build schools, clinics and teaching self-governance — often under austere and dangerous conditions.

It was during those challenging moments, working side by side with communities to rebuild hope from the ground up, that I witnessed the transformative power of education, structure and opportunity. I saw firsthand how access to these resources could empower individuals and rebuild lives. That experience deepened my belief that lasting change begins with investing in people — a conviction that continues to guide me to this day.

A new direction

Eighteen months ago, I accepted a pioneering role as the first executive director of military education at Houston City College. In this role, I’ve worked to reimagine how educational institutions support military-bound students. Unlike traditional veterans’ offices, which focus on assisting those who have already served, my mission is forward-looking. I’ve dedicated my efforts to building bridges between our college, military branches and four-year universities, creating seamless pathways for students interested in military service, defense careers or continuing their education while serving.

Our approach is holistic. We provide specialized academic advising to ensure coursework aligns with military training requirements. We host recruitment events where students can connect directly with service representatives. And we’ve established transfer agreements with military-friendly universities that maximize credit recognition for service experience. These efforts not only help students achieve their goals but also alleviate the financial burden of higher education, helping them avoid the student debt crisis that plagues so many of their peers.

The impact of these initiatives has been profound. Students who once saw college as unattainable now view it as a viable and achievable goal. Military-bound students recognize the value of education in enhancing their service careers. Families, often overwhelmed by the cost of education, discover options they never knew existed. One student, a first-generation college attendee from a single-parent household, told me that our program helped her secure both a technical certification and a path to officer candidate school — opportunities that will transform her family’s future for generations.

New opportunities

This Veterans Day, I reflect on the many forms service can take. While my Marine Corps uniform has been replaced by business attire, my mission remains the same: to guide young men and women toward meaningful service, sustainable education and brighter futures. By bridging the gap between education and military opportunities, we are creating a new model that benefits both students and our nation.

For me, this second career has brought a sense of fulfillment I never imagined possible. The discipline, leadership and purpose that defined my military career — shaped by experiences like my time in Iraq — now inform my approach to education. Every day, I am privileged to help students discover their own paths to service — whether in uniform or beyond.

This Veterans Day, as we honor those who have served and continue to serve, let us also remember the importance of empowering the next generation. By investing in their education and guiding them toward purposeful lives, we ensure that the spirit of service lives on, shaping a brighter future for our communities and our country.