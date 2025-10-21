When every pocket becomes a supercomputer

When I walk across our campuses, I see students and employees engaged with their mobile phones, tablets and laptops. Each of those devices is now a portal not just to information, but to intelligence. With a few taps, they can use generative AI to write essays, translate languages, code software or design works of art.

At the same time, I see our facilities teams maintaining the unseen backbone that makes all this possible the HVAC systems, power grids and network infrastructure that keep our campuses running.

The device in a student’s hand and the transformer humming behind the science building are part of the same story, one of convergence between digital intelligence and physical systems. But as we enter this intelligent era, the true challenge is not only technological, it is human. Our future will depend on how curious we remain and how responsibly we guide that curiosity. AI, cloud computing, mobile technology and the Internet of Things will continue to accelerate what is possible, but they cannot decide what should be done. That is our role.

Community colleges, perhaps more than any other institutions, will play a pivotal role in ensuring that the digital revolution remains human centered. We are where diverse minds come together to learn, question and create. Our classrooms must become places where curiosity is not only encouraged but also grounded in values, where students learn not just how to use intelligent tools but how to use them wisely, ethically and with empathy.

Technology will amplify whatever we place at its core. If we center humanity curiosity, compassion and conscience then this new era will expand opportunity and understanding. If we do not, it risks deepening divides. Our responsibility as educators is to make sure intelligence, both human and artificial, is guided by purpose.

Rethinking institutional readiness

If we accept that intelligence now lives in every pocket, then our campuses must evolve beyond being centers of information delivery; they must become ecosystems of human and digital collaboration. This shift requires us to rethink infrastructure not only as a physical investment but as an ethical and educational one.

The wiring, servers and sensors that power our buildings are only half the story. The other half lies in the values and mindsets that power our people. We can install new systems, upgrade our data centers and deploy the latest software, but if our institutional culture does not cultivate curiosity, empathy and responsible innovation, we will have built a smart campus with a hollow core.

True readiness means aligning the physical, digital and human architectures of our institutions. It means ensuring that every technology decision from classroom design to data governance reflects our commitment to equity, transparency and human dignity.

Our facilities teams, IT departments and faculty are no longer operating in separate domains. They are partners in building a living, learning infrastructure one that sustains both power and purpose. When we design our campuses this way, every conduit becomes a connection not just for data, but for discovery.

Leading with curiosity and conscience

In this moment of extraordinary change, leadership must be defined not by control but by curiosity. The leaders who will guide us forward are those willing to ask better questions not just can we but should we and for whom. Artificial intelligence, automation and data will shape the contours of our world, but it is our humanity that must define its character.

As educators, our most profound responsibility is not to keep pace with technology but to ensure that people remain at the center of progress. Community colleges are uniquely positioned to lead this new moral frontier. We bring together individuals from every background and circumstance. We create access where others see barriers. And now, we must extend that mission into the digital realm helping our students, employees and communities become fluent not only in technology but in the ethics of its use.

The future will not be built by machines; it will be built by the humans who design, guide and question them. Every campus, every classroom and every conversation can help determine whether technology amplifies inequity or accelerates inclusion.

Curiosity will always be the beginning, but conscience must be the compass. If we lead with both, then when every pocket becomes a supercomputer, every person can still become something greater: a thoughtful, ethical and empowered citizen of the intelligent era.