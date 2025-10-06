Three key elements of transformative leadership

As college administrators, we face a range of challenges, from moderate to very stormy situations. Inheriting a department, division or even an entire institution that is essentially in “good order” will require applying solid administrative knowledge and competencies to carry on.

However, we all know you won’t be that lucky every time. Inevitably, you find yourself on that other end of the spectrum in some type of extreme challenge. It may be a department where staff relations are adversarial, or a division where attitudes have become stale and there is strong resistance to change, or an entire institution in financial straits.

Such conditions call for “transformative leadership,” meaning that a thorough or dramatic change is needed. The ante is much higher, and we are called to stretch beyond our normal range of competencies. The current authors have a combined “four score and seven years” of administrative experience and have weathered our fair share of those extreme challenges. Admittedly, we are still learning. However, reflecting upon our experience, we have distilled and identified three essential elements of transformative leadership.

Definitely competent

A foundation of experience is the first element. The research on transformative leadership reveals that an individual must first prove themselves as a competent manager before advancing to transformative leadership. Only through experience can you acquire the knowledge, skills and self-confidence to tackle the more difficult challenges. How much experience? Five to 10 years? – with both depth and breadth of duties. If, during this time, you worked with a colleague who modeled transformative leadership, you were fortunate. If that model was also a mentor, you were extremely fortunate.

The colleagues you seek to lead must trust in your ability. Your savvy and prior record of success provide the basis for them to place their faith in you. Lacking this solid foundation, success is unlikely. The insufficiently experienced administrator will flounder, pursuing actions that have no positive impact or retreating to inaction.

Highly relational

A seasoned administrator may be sufficiently competent and loaded with great ideas. However, transformative leadership involves changing the minds and hearts of others. The changes you envision must be accepted and implemented by many others. We suggest that “the soil” in which you intend to plant the seeds of change must first be cultivated. In other words, the transformative leader must develop relationships with their team members, which may be handfuls or even hundreds of individuals.

We assert that leaders invest copious amounts of time making contact and developing relationships. This may involve one-on-one meetings, formal meet-and-greet sessions, listening sessions, etc. It will involve attending a wide variety of campus events and activities.

It will also involve countless informal interactions. We are talking beyond being accessible and having “an open-door policy.” We mean you’re out of your office and regularly roaming the corridors and walkways! These interactions provide opportunities to listen and empathize, make yourself more familiar and trusted and create a sense of community. Also, no one can claim that you prescribed before diagnosing. You’ve taken time to learn about the culture and its many contributors before promulgating your vision.

If you are an extrovert, you may welcome, even relish, this high level of personal interaction. If you are an introvert, you may find the above recommendations overwhelming. Personality theorists posit that an individual cannot completely flip-flop their basic personality traits. However, some change is possible, i.e., an introvert can progress to be more outgoing. Additionally, there is always the option of having an extroverted associate assist you in this relationship-building process.

Truly visionary

The third and final element is to share your vision and see it implemented. The transformative leader is a visionary, which involves the ability to first visualize a goal and then captivate others to make that goal a reality. In business, it may involve a new invention, such as Steve Jobs’ vision of the iPhone.

However, it also means putting forth “an ideal” for shedding the past and striving toward a better future. For those familiar with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s magnificent “I Have a Dream” speech, we understand the catalyzing power of such a vision.

Perhaps such a vision may already be captured in the college’s mission and/or vision statement. Is it long and formal? Do you have it memorized? How often do you voice it in formal and informal communication?

We have found that for communicating that vision, a traditional motto, i.e., “a brief statement used to express a principle, a goal or an ideal,” is more appropriate and effective. A motto is often and easily repeated. Yet, it can be very direct and powerful:

as an invitation to engage in an authentic cause

in setting forth a higher aim and providing inspiration

in providing focus and serving as a guide for decisions and actions

From our experience, we share the following statements:

Make the good better, the better best and confront the rest. (From an academic dean regarding faculty evaluation and professional development)

Every student deserves a quality teacher in every class. (From a chief academic officer and college president)

Why we’re all here: help our students to succeed and our communities to thrive. (From a college president)

It changes you, too

Transformative leadership is the most challenging form of leadership but holds the potential to affect the greatest change. We invite you to consider these three elements and recommend them to you as you face your most daunting challenges.

Finally, the other important element of transformative leadership is that it changes you! You are stretched out of your comfort zone and develop your character. You can take great joy and pride in bringing light to a dark situation and influencing many others in a positive way.

* * *

Dr. Hans A. Andrews is a Distinguished Fellow in Community College Leadership through Olney Central College (Illinois), where he served as president. He is also a former chief academic officer at Illinois Valley Community College.

Dr. Brian Knetl is president of Waubonsee Community College in Illinois.

Dr. Bill Marzano is a former psychology instructor at Illinois Valley Community College, a former academic dean and assistant vice president at Waubonsee Community College, and a former senior human resources manager in the private sector.