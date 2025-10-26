Snapshot TOPICS:Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki October 25, 2025 Print Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges. Wisconsin’s Lakeshore College opened its doors this month to local high school students for hands-on activities and industry demonstrations in manufacturing. (Photo: Lakeshore) Rep. Larry Strickland (R-North Carolina) recently visited Johnston Community College for a tour of its new immersion rooms and labs in the nursing department. Strickland was instrumental in securing funding for the interactive, innovative technologies for the department. (JCC) Steven Gonzales, chancellor of Maricopa Community Colleges in Arizona, last week visited Mexico City as part of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ Trade and Diplomacy Mission. The delegation met with some of Mexico’s leading organizations across key sectors, including manufacturing, finance, technology and aerospace. (Photo: Maricopa Community Colleges) Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) recently kicked off its quantum technician bootcamp. The Quantum Learning Lab is a partnership between CNM, Elevate Quantum, Sandia National Laboratories and the University of New Mexico. (Photo: CNM) California’s Lake Tahoe Community College this fall opened its first student housing building, which is already almost entirely full. (Photo: Hall Creations) Students from West Chicago High School recently explored Technical Education Center labs on College of DuPage’s Glen Ellyn campus as part of a Careers in Manufacturing forum. (Photo: COD) Montgomery County Community College’s Challenger Learning Center at Montco Pottstown hosted 24 middle school students from Turkey on a virtual, lunar mission. It marked the first international mission for the Pennsylvania college. (Photo: Adana Gundogdu College) In Massachusetts, Springfield Technical Community College has partnered with Elms College and Holyoke Community College to offer on-campus housing at Elms for STCC and HCC students. STCC President John Cook (far right), HCC President George Timmons (left) and Elms President Harry Dumay (center) chat before the announcement. (Photo: STCC) Scott Ralls (center), president of Wake Technical Community College, signs paperwork for the college to inherit 14 acres that it will use to expand its Perry Health Sciences campus for future growth and serve as the site for its new Perry Family Simulation Hospital. The North Carolina college’s partners include Wake County and WakeMed. (Photo: Wake Tech) Three visual arts students at Westmoreland County Community College (Pennsylvania) watch artist Blair Atherholt demonstrate a wet-on-wet technique on a still-life oil painting. The students received scholarships to attend a three-day painting workshop this month hosted by the Latrobe Art Center. (Photo: WCCC)