Rebuilding the American Dream: 11 current community college presidents take the stage

The American Dream has always rested on a simple promise: if you work hard, you can build a better life. But research from Raj Chetty and Opportunity Insights shows that promise is fading. Whereas children born in the 1940s had a 90% chance of surpassing their parents’ income, for those born in the 1980s the odds have fallen to about 50%. For many families, the ladders of opportunity are breaking.

Yet there is hope — and it lies in broad-access higher education. Community colleges do more than provide access; they create opportunity. By welcoming all students, removing barriers and offering affordable, career-aligned programs rooted in community needs, community colleges turn education into a launching pad for family-sustaining careers and upward mobility. That mission — to serve the many, not the few — makes community colleges uniquely positioned to restore the American Dream.

This fall, 11 community college presidents are joining forces to spotlight that mission in a new four-part webinar series: Rebuilding the American Dream. Each session will explore a different stage of the student journey — enrollment, progression and completion — while showing how institutions are using data and innovation to expand opportunity and transform communities.

The series at a glance

Education remains the most scalable pathway to upward mobility, and community colleges are at the heart of that promise. No other institutions are better positioned to meet today’s learners where they are, align programs with workforce needs, and ensure that credentials lead to family-sustaining careers. At a time when the American Dream feels out of reach for many, community colleges stand as the most effective engines of opportunity and renewal.

