Providing specialized microscopy technician training

Oregon’s role as a semiconductor manufacturing powerhouse just got a boost. Eight professional development graduates from Portland Community College (PCC) are ready to begin careers in high-tech microscopy, thanks to a new training partnership between PCC and Lam Research.

The first cohort of the microscopy technician training program graduated this summer at Lam’s Tualatin campus, marking the culmination of 40 hours of hands-on experience with scanning electron microscopes and lab technologies central to semiconductor production. It is the first program of its kind in Oregon.

“We successfully launched this program within a year,” said Windy Wahlke, director of PCC’s professional development and training. “Our collaboration with Lam has been exceptional, and it was wonderful to celebrate the success of these students. Lam’s commitment to including PCC students in this opportunity is a powerful example of partnership in action.”

The project began when Lam approached PCC’s microelectronics technology program about training opportunities. The initiative was then led by Wahlke’s professional development and training team, which customizes programs for regional businesses.

What is microscopy?

Microscopy in semiconductors uses various high-resolution imaging techniques to inspect, analyze and control the ultra-fine structures of semiconductor devices during manufacturing and process development.

Tualatin Mayor Frank Bubenik, Washington County Commissioner Jason Snider, Lam Research Vice President and General Manager Aaron Fellis and Lam’s Global Operations Program Manager Brian Clay were among the audience at the graduation.

“Microscopy plays a critical role in process control, defect analysis and product innovation,” Clay said. “But more than that, it requires a unique blend of specialized, highly technical skills, attention to detail and creative problem-solving. And that’s what this program delivers.”

Mayor Bubenik echoed that sentiment.

“The computers and electronics sector is more important to the Oregon economy than in any other state,” he said. “This cohort demonstrates a commitment by PCC and the governor’s office to strengthen Oregon’s semiconductor workforce pipeline by providing hands-on training and creating new career opportunities across the state.”

The eight-week program was developed and taught by Lam Tualatin Metrology Lab Head Monte Kozell and PCC instructor Tamasen Hayward. All of the curriculum reflects real-world industry needs and the instruction took place on-site at Lam’s Tualatin facility. Students were awarded scholarships and chosen from a competitive pool, including graduate-level applicants.

Students’ perspective

For civil engineering student Kristina Henry Hall, the training provided her with the tools and instruction needed to enter the industry.

“When I applied to the program, the idea of working with state-of-the-art tools felt like a dream, and I can honestly say that it exceeded my expectations,” said Hall, who attends Portland State University.

Graduates are currently interviewing for roles with Lam’s metrology department. While hiring decisions are pending, Lam officials expressed confidence in the cohort’s readiness despite the complex training involved. The consumer demand for semiconductor and advanced packaging continues to grow, which will mean the workforce will grow as well.

PCC’s PDT team expects the next microscopy technician training program to launch in 2026, with more pathways in development for students and professionals alike.

“PDT has supported workforce partnerships for more than 40 years,” Wahlke said. “We’ll continue to evolve with industry needs while helping Oregonians prepare for bright futures in technology.”