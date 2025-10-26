Newsmakers

Interim CEO

Taylor Crawshaw will become interim president of Independence Community College (ICC), effective December 1. She is currently the Kansas college’s vice president for academic affairs.

Over her decade of service at ICC, Crenshaw has led initiatives that have expanded academic opportunities, improved student support systems and enhanced the college’s connection to workforce development across southeast Kansas, according to a release. Under her leadership, ICC has secured more than $3 million in U.S. Education Department funding through the Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development grant program.

In 2021, Crenshaw was selected as one of 20 administrators statewide to participate in the nine-month Kansas Community College Leadership Institute.

Before serving as vice president, Crawshaw held other positions at ICC, including associate dean for academic support services, dean for tutoring and accessibility, and vice president for academic affairs.

Appointment

Lindsey Loftus has been named vice president of advancement at Stark State College (Ohio) and executive director of the Stark State College Foundation, effective November 3. Most recently, he was senior director of principal gifts at Northeast Ohio Medical University.