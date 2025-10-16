Newsmakers

Obituary

Kathy S. Love, who served as president of Savannah Technical College (Georgia) from 2009 until her retirement in 2024, passed away on October 10. She was 69.

Several key projects were completed during Love’s tenure, including the college’s Aviation Training Center and Student Enrichment Center, and the successful transfer of the associate of science in dental hygiene program from Armstrong Atlantic State University.

Current Savannah Tech President Ryan W. Foley noted that Love led with compassion, vision and a steadfast commitment to student success.

“Under her leadership, Savannah Tech expanded its programs, strengthened community partnerships and enhanced its role as a vital contributor to workforce development across our region,” he said in a release. “She championed access to technical education and believed deeply in the transformative power of opportunity.”

The Savannah Chamber of Commerce lauded Love’s dedication to advancing technical education.

“A passionate advocate for higher education and workforce development, she was instrumental in strengthening partnerships between education and the business community,” it said in a statement.

Prior to Savannah Tech, Love was president of Flint River Technical College (Georgia) from 2002 until 2009. Her previous administrative roles included vice president of instructional and student services at Middle Georgia Technical College (1994-2001) and vice president of administrative services at South Georgia Technical College (1990-1994). She began her career in education as an instructor at Georgia Southwestern College and later was an instructor at South Georgia Technical College before taking an administrative path.

Appointments

Julie Dunnigan will be the next president and CEO of the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation (Arizona). Previously, she was the CEO of Cancer Support Community Arizona.

Vaughn Alexander Hendriex is now deputy chief of workforce and continuing education at Dallas College (Texas). He previously was dean of lifelong learning and workforce development and campus administrator at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.