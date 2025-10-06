Newsmakers

New CEO

Kendricks D. Hooker will become the next president of Augusta Technical College in Georgia, effective January 2. He comes from Cabarrus College of Health Sciences (North Carolina), where he has served as provost since 2023.

“Dr. Hooker is an accomplished leader with a proven record of advancing student outcomes and building strong academic programs,” Greg Dozier, commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia, said in a release. “His deep commitment to education, workforce development and community partnerships makes him the ideal person to lead Augusta Technical College into its next chapter.”

Prior to Cabarrus, Hooker was vice president of academic affairs at Southwest Tennessee Community College in Memphis. He also held leadership roles at Madison Area Technical College (Wisconsin), including dean of health education and associate dean of arts and sciences. Prior to Madison College, Kendricks was chair of the biomedical sciences and pre-health studies programs at Baptist College of Health Sciences in Memphis. He has also served as a biology instructor at Mid-South Community College (Arkansas), director of Upward Bound Math and Sciences at Tougaloo College (Mississippi) and research technician at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

CEO on the move

Lui Hokoana, chancellor of University of Hawaii (UH) Maui College, has been appointed interim vice president for UH Community Colleges, effective January 1. He will retain his chancellor role. The vice president position provides leadership and coordination for the seven colleges in the system, working closely with the system and local, state and federal partners to advance strategic priorities and meet Hawaii’s workforce needs.

“Chancellor Hokoana brings deep experience, steady leadership and a proven commitment to student success across our campuses,” said UH President Wendy Hensel. “As the longest-serving community college chancellor, he is uniquely positioned to guide the system through this transition while ensuring we maintain momentum and focus on our mission.”

Hokoana was appointed chancellor of UH Maui College in 2014 and has served in multiple leadership positions across the UH system since beginning his career in 1991.

Retirement announcement

Sunita “Sunny” Cooke, superintendent/president of California’s MiraCosta Community College District since 2015 and immediate past board chair of the American Association of Community Colleges, has announced her plans to retire next summer.

MiraCosta’s milestones under Cooke’s leadership include:

Launching innovative programs, including California’s first biomanufacturing bachelor’s degree at a community college.

Passing a transformative $455 million facilities bond (Measure MM), modernizing classrooms and infrastructure.

Securing nearly $46 million in state and federal grants to support college programs and students in the past five years.

Expanding student supports and achieving national recognition as an Achieving the Dream Leader College and Aspen Prize for Excellence semi-finalist.

Building enduring systems to close equity gaps and ensure all students have the right to succeed.

Prior to MiraCosta, Cooke was president of Grossmont College (California) for eight years. She started her career in the community college sector at Lone Star College-Montgomery (Texas) in 1995, teaching biology, biotechnology, microbiology and molecular biology. She advanced at the college, holding several leadership positions, including department chair, director and dean of sciences, health and wellness. She was then named associate vice chancellor of workforce development at Lone Star College’s district office.

Cooke is a recognized leader at the state and national levels, serving on the AACC board of directors and heading the board in 2024-25. In addition, she serves on the Board of Science Education (National Academies) and regional boards, such as the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation. Cooke was an officer of the California Community Colleges CEO Board and in 2015 chaired California’s Task Force on Workforce and a Strong Economy, leading to an ongoing $260 million annual investment in career education by the state legislature.

Cooke has accumulated many recognitions for her leadership, including being named to the San Diego Top 500 Influential Leaders list several times, honored with the Pacific Region CEO Award from the American Association of Community College Trustees and receiving the North County Steward Award from the San Diego North Economic Development Council.

“I am not sure there is a person anywhere in our community who has had more influence on the direction of our region’s workforce and economic development efforts over the last 18 years than Dr. Sunny Cooke,” Mark Cafferty, CEO of the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation, said in a release. “Her vision, partnership, leadership and compassion have all helped change and improve systems while changing and improving lives.”

In recognition of Cooke’s extraordinary leadership and service, the MiraCosta College Foundation will establish a legacy fund in her honor.

Kudos

Christopher Reber, president of Hudson County Community College, has received the New Jersey Business & Industry Association 2025 Executive of the Year Award from New Jersey Business Magazine. The award recognizes outstanding leadership, vision, passion and positive impact on businesses and communities in the state.

The magazine noted Reber’s efforts in supporting programs that promote academic, cultural and upward social and economic mobility for students and the community, as well as his leadership in creating workforce development partnerships and agreements that help to strengthen regional and statewide economies.

John J. “Ski” Sygielski, president of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, has received the 2025 Lifetime Leadership Award from Higher Education Innovation. Honorees have provided more than 25 years of exemplary service in the field of higher education leadership; contributed significantly to the success of others in the field; unselfishly given of their time and expertise for the betterment of others, education and society; and encouraged entrepreneurial thinking and innovation within higher education.

Chase Mang and Jorie Koelling of Packback, who nominated Sygielski for the award, noted his transformative leadership at HACC. “He has consistently demonstrated entrepreneurial thinking through impressive financial stewardship, raising over $28 million for the HACC Foundation and significantly reducing the college’s long-term debt by $55 million. This, combined with strategic cost-saving measures, highlights his business acumen and commitment to the institution’s sustainability,” they wrote.

Obituary

Douglas Dykstra, who was chancellor of Windward Community College in Hawaii from 2009 to 2018, passed away on September 20. He was 77.

“Doug was an incredibly kind man; his kindness walked in front of him into every room,” current Windward Chancellor Ardis Eschenberg shared in a message to the campus community. “His leadership style was gentle and compassionate, but still decisive. Doug worked hard to be transparent and understanding. … He really knew us. He took the time, cared and had insight into humanity.”

Under Dykstra’s leadership, the college opened a new childcare center, focused on fundraising for student scholarships and secured nearly $1 million from the Harold K.L. Castle Foundation for Paipai o Koʻolau, the college’s initiative to increase college access and completion. In 2009, Dykstra received the Hawaii Community College Chancellor’s Award for his dedicated and outstanding service to the university, particularly in the 2006 accreditation process and updating the college’s program reviews.

Dykstra began his career at the University of Hawaii community colleges teaching history, most notably at Leeward Community College, where he later served as acting dean of instruction/vice chancellor for academic affairs for four years. In 2004, he was appointed vice chancellor for academic affairs at Hawaii Community College, a role that prepared him for the chancellorship at Windward.

Dykstra retired in 2018 to spend more time swimming, traveling and reading, and to be with his wife, Elitte.

Appointments

Lisa R. Carlson is the new vice president of student success at North Carolina’s Randolph Community College. She previously was associate vice president for student success at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.

Kathy A. Evans is now director of adult education and literacy services at the Community College of Rhode Island, her alma mater. She most recently was director of adult education at Newport Community School’s Aquidneck Island Adult Learning Center.

Ian Roark has been appointed provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and workforce development at Pima Community College in Arizona. He had served in an interim role since 2024.

Suzanne Strudwick is the new athletic director at Tennessee’s Cleveland State Community. She previously was associate athletic director at Carson Newman University.

Jamie Wiener is the new executive director of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation. Most recently, she was executive director of Hendersonville’s Children & Family Resource Center.

Tracy Floyd has been named dean for student success at San Antonio College (Texas). She comes from Northeast Lakeview College (Texas), where she was director of student success for more than 10 years.