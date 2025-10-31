Headlines

Half a million young Californians aren’t in school or work. Most are men
CalMatters
Thousands of men in California are neither working nor in school. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called it a “crisis,” both for the labor market and for men’s mental health.

Students ‘panicking’ about looming SNAP delays
EdSource
California colleges are stocking pantries, asking for donations and expanding meal plans.

UTSA master’s program prepares San Antonio community college leaders
San Antonio Report
Twice a week, a cohort of Alamo Colleges staff members from across all five colleges — St. Philip’s College, San Antonio College, Palo Alto College, Northwest Vista College, Northeast Lakeview College — gather at San Antonio College to take evening courses in a graduate program specifically designed for their needs and expertise.

Hawaii offers guaranteed admission to increase the number of high school seniors who attend college
Associated Press
As a senior at Castle High School, Shanelle Bartlett wished for an easier way of applying for college. She planned to enroll in Kapiʻolani Community College’s competitive medical laboratory technician program, but she didn’t know how to apply for the program and struggled to find financial aid options.

