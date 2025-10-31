The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
CalMatters
Thousands of men in California are neither working nor in school. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called it a “crisis,” both for the labor market and for men’s mental health.
EdSource
California colleges are stocking pantries, asking for donations and expanding meal plans.
San Antonio Report
Twice a week, a cohort of Alamo Colleges staff members from across all five colleges — St. Philip’s College, San Antonio College, Palo Alto College, Northwest Vista College, Northeast Lakeview College — gather at San Antonio College to take evening courses in a graduate program specifically designed for their needs and expertise.
Associated Press
As a senior at Castle High School, Shanelle Bartlett wished for an easier way of applying for college. She planned to enroll in Kapiʻolani Community College’s competitive medical laboratory technician program, but she didn’t know how to apply for the program and struggled to find financial aid options.