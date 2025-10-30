The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
EdSource
Eight-week courses have gotten traction at community colleges in states like Virginia, Indiana and Texas, and are gathering momentum in California.
Apprenticeship 2.0 (Reach University podcast)
A discussion about the recent success and immense growth of apprenticeship and employer participation in Kansas.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Many schools in the Wisconsin Technical College System have made some changes to jobs, programs or initiatives in response to federal guidance.
Chronicle of Higher Education (subscription required)
Some community college officials worry that a new version of adult education that is more focused on workforce preparation wouldn’t continue to fund programs teaching English as a second language and life skills for students with disabilities — both of which are partially funded by the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act.