Pasadena Now
Pasadena City College’s response to the Eaton Fire, which scorched over 14,000 acres and displaced more than 50,000 residents, offers a case study in how educational infrastructure can be rapidly repurposed for community aid.
Plumas Sun
From witnessing a reproductive lab sample collection in the equine lab to observing environmental studies students falling a damaged tree, the California Community Colleges system board of governors got a hands-on learning experience during its recent visit to Feather River College.
WRAM
Illinois community colleges have once again recorded steady growth, marking the fourth consecutive year of enrollment increases, with dual-enrollment programs seeing a 9.3% increase.
South Dakota Searchlight
The state’s four technical colleges continue to see increased enrollment in both full-time and dual credit programs, according to the 2025 fall enrollment report.
Cascadia Daily News
The Washington college’s financial challenges stem from a number of places, but the basic issue is that the college’s funding sources (mainly state funding) haven’t kept up with real costs. Plus, enrollment hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic numbers.