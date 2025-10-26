CCRC Blog
Only 10 states offer funding to colleges for dual enrollment at a level sufficient to offset revenue lost by providing it at little or no cost to students and families.
New America (blog)
The law takes effect in July 2026, meaning federal rulemaking, state approvals and institutional changes will all be underway soon. Stakeholders across the higher education and workforce communities are already raising important questions.
Texas Public Radio
When the Alamo Colleges District started the AlamoPROMISE program in 2020, the goal was to boost college enrollment in Bexar County from less than 50% to more than 70% within 10 years. Now, with its sixth cohort halfway through their first semester, the Texas college is well on the way to meeting that goal.
PBS Wisconsin
A $20 million funding boost from the Wisconsin legislature is allowing technical colleges to expand oral health training programs as the state faces a shortage of dental workers.
Commentary: Former governors: We need a national strategy to meet the needs of the American workforce
Newsweek
States and localities are often in the best position to understand their local workforce needs, and we should empower them to lead.