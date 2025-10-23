The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa community colleges could see reduced funds for high-demand job training programs if some recommendations from the Iowa DOGE task force report are implemented by the state legislature.
Occupational Health & Safety
The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity has launched a statewide initiative that allows residents who complete registered building trades apprenticeships to earn college credit toward a degree or technical certificate.
NOLA.com
They don’t often get the spotlight, but we can’t overlook how much Louisiana’s community colleges have grown in recent years and how much they are reshaping our state’s workforce.
Albuquerque Journal
The college this week broke ground on a 50-acre parcel where its first film set and training space is expected to open next spring.