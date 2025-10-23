Headlines

Community colleges could see reduced workforce development funding under Iowa DOGE recommendation
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa community colleges could see reduced funds for high-demand job training programs if some recommendations from the Iowa DOGE task force report are implemented by the state legislature.

Michigan launches initiative to award college credit for apprenticeships
Occupational Health & Safety
The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity has launched a statewide initiative that allows residents who complete registered building trades apprenticeships to earn college credit toward a degree or technical certificate.

Commentary: Community colleges lift Louisiana, thanks largely to Sullivan’s leadership
NOLA.com
They don’t often get the spotlight, but we can’t overlook how much Louisiana’s community colleges have grown in recent years and how much they are reshaping our state’s workforce.

Santa Fe Community College to train aspiring moviemakers with backlot film set
Albuquerque Journal
The college this week broke ground on a 50-acre parcel where its first film set and training space is expected to open next spring.

