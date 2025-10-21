Headlines

By Daily Staff October 21, 2025

Hinds CC launching evening classes with childcare, dinner in January
WJTV
Mississippi’s Hinds Community College will provide childcare, tutoring and dinner at no cost to students enrolled in Tuesday night classes on the Jackson campus beginning January 13.

Commentary: Making Workforce Pell deliver for workers, local businesses and shared prosperity
National Skills Coalition blog
While Workforce Pell is one essential piece of making college work better for working people, it’s not the whole solution.

Whitefish immunologist wins Nobel Prize
Flathead Beacon
Fred Ramsdell, a recipient of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, began his collegiate career at California’s Foothill College, working and saving money.

