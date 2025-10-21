WJTV
Mississippi’s Hinds Community College will provide childcare, tutoring and dinner at no cost to students enrolled in Tuesday night classes on the Jackson campus beginning January 13.
National Skills Coalition blog
While Workforce Pell is one essential piece of making college work better for working people, it’s not the whole solution.
Flathead Beacon
Fred Ramsdell, a recipient of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, began his collegiate career at California’s Foothill College, working and saving money.