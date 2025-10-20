The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
The Key Podcast (Inside Higher Ed)
San Diego State University leaders have created what they call “an equitable AI alliance” with the University of California, San Diego, and the San Diego Community College District to tackle affordability and accessibility concerns for AI solutions, as well as share best practices, resources and expertise.
Press & News
North Hennepin Community College’s paralegal program was the first in the nation to enroll incarcerated students in an ABA-approved certificate track. What began in 2021 with five students has grown to 14 this year.
Arkansas Democrat Gazette
Transportation-Related Research and Workforce Development Program grant recipients include the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton ($306,000), the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville ($90,000) and the University of Arkansas-East Arkansas Community College ($60,000).
Managing The Future of Work podcast (Harvard Business School)
As data center investments, stock prices and vanishing entry-level jobs grab headlines, businesses are grappling with AI use cases and workforce strategy. The veteran serial entrepreneur and Harvard Business School executive fellow assesses the organizational and talent implications.