By Daily Staff October 20, 2025    Print

Voices of student success: Providing AI training for all students
The Key Podcast (Inside Higher Ed)
San Diego State University leaders have created what they call “an equitable AI alliance” with the University of California, San Diego, and the San Diego Community College District to tackle affordability and accessibility concerns for AI solutions, as well as share best practices, resources and expertise.

Commentary: Paralegal program builds pathways to purpose
Press & News
North Hennepin Community College’s paralegal program was the first in the nation to enroll incarcerated students in an ABA-approved certificate track. What began in 2021 with five students has grown to 14 this year.

Three Arkansas community colleges receive $450K in state transportation grants
Arkansas Democrat Gazette
Transportation-Related Research and Workforce Development Program grant recipients include the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton ($306,000), the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville ($90,000) and the University of Arkansas-East Arkansas Community College ($60,000).

Reading and riding the AI wave: John Winsor on the value of flexibility
Managing The Future of Work podcast (Harvard Business School)
As data center investments, stock prices and vanishing entry-level jobs grab headlines, businesses are grappling with AI use cases and workforce strategy. The veteran serial entrepreneur and Harvard Business School executive fellow assesses the organizational and talent implications.

