By Daily Staff October 19, 2025

Dual enrollment reform bill aims to make program more accessible to students
Wisconsin Public Radio
More than a quarter of Wisconsin’s high school students are earning college credits through dual enrollment programs during the school year. But studies have shown that participation in these programs varies across the state based on students’ location and their economic status.

Trump moves closer to eliminating Education Department amid shutdown
Washington Post
The administration is looking to shed workers and transfer some operations to other departments as it seeks to close the Education Department.

Alabama expands aviation training to meet soaring industry demand
Alabama News Center
The Alabama Community College System is playing a key role in providing a new generation of workers for the state’s aerospace and aviation industries, with around 1,200 students enrolled in various career pathway programs.

Savannah Technical College students restore civil rights leader’s gravesite
WTOC
Students from the Georgia college’s historic preservation program worked to clean and preserve gravestones at the Law Family Plot in Laurel Grove South Cemetery.

