The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Wisconsin Public Radio
More than a quarter of Wisconsin’s high school students are earning college credits through dual enrollment programs during the school year. But studies have shown that participation in these programs varies across the state based on students’ location and their economic status.
Washington Post
The administration is looking to shed workers and transfer some operations to other departments as it seeks to close the Education Department.
Alabama News Center
The Alabama Community College System is playing a key role in providing a new generation of workers for the state’s aerospace and aviation industries, with around 1,200 students enrolled in various career pathway programs.
WTOC
Students from the Georgia college’s historic preservation program worked to clean and preserve gravestones at the Law Family Plot in Laurel Grove South Cemetery.