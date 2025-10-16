The Job
Kentucky’s community college system knocks down silos to better understand connections with companies.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Higher Ed Dive
A group of congressional Republicans last week asked U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon to reverse cuts to Hispanic-serving colleges amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.
Time
Institutions that agree to the 10-point compact could benefit significantly from a boost in funding, while universities that don’t may see their grants frozen and could even face financial costs from legal battles.
Spectrum Local News 1
The North Carolina college this week broke ground on the first phase of its new aviation campus. The $34.6 million, 70,000-square-foot center will house the aviation manufacturing and avionics programs.
EdSource
Systemwide, California State University has exceeded only one of the ambitious goals it set back in 2016. That’s the two-year graduation rate for transfer students, which beat CSU’s 45% goal over the 10-year graduation initiative by less than a percentage point.