October 15, 2025

Maine community colleges offer construction training to fill workforce gaps
Mainebiz
A collaboration with over 50 leaders from Maine’s construction, education and workforce sectors — along with the Maine Community College System — is expanding short-term training programs to help fill key labor shortages across the state.

Nebraska governor launches Good Life, Great Careers initiative at Northeast Community College
Norfolk Daily News
The Good Life, Great Careers initiative aims to pioneer the rise of apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs that can introduce youth to career opportunities in the state. The goal is for 6,000 new registered active apprenticeships by the end of this year.

Texans weigh funding boost for state technical colleges
Crossroads Today
Voters could approve $850 million to modernize Texas State Technical College campuses and expand training resources.

