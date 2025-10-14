News from the States
A tutoring hub, a center to help students land jobs after earning their diploma, and an academic advising office to keep students on track to graduate — these are all things Central Carolina Technical College has been able to add to its campus over the past 15 years with the help of federal funds awarded to colleges with a large percentage of minority students.
Washington Post
Public community colleges are losing millions of dollars in federal funding as the Trump administration redirects money to support the president’s priorities.
Hechinger Report
The Community College System of New Hampshire will also increase tuition by 7 percent after 12 years of leaving it almost flat.
Idaho Education News
Idaho’s community colleges say complying with this new requirement, which went into effect in August as staff were enrolling students for the fall semester, has taken up countless man hours and involved multiple departments. It also has likely become a barrier for enrolling.
Seattle Times
Child care centers on community college campuses serve an important purpose, providing student parents a convenient and educational place to bring their kids so they can study and further their own education.
Ithaka S+R (blog)
Reflections from the Carolinas College Food Insecurity Summit.
EdSource
Only a small portion of students at California’s public colleges and universities live on campus. About 41% of UC students, 14% of CSU students, and less than 1% of community college students have on-campus housing, leaving the rest living at home with family or seeking other off-campus housing arrangements.
Commentary: Scaffolding student success: How corequisite courses at Wake Tech support English and math success
EdNC
A corequisite model of developmental education increased access to the gateway classes for thousands of students at Wake Tech, many of whom — prior to RISE — would have been required to enroll in and pass prerequisite developmental education classes before being allowed to enroll in the gateway English and math classes.
Wall Street Journal (subscription required)
Health systems are joining with local high schools to create employee pipelines.