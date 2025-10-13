AZPM
The TRIO Upward Bound grant programs administered by Pima Community College were cancelled at the end of September. Students and faculty are now working to reverse that.
Education Department layoffs hit offices that oversee special education and civil rights enforcement
Associated Press
The layoffs will also eliminate teams that oversee TRIO, a set of programs that help low-income students pursue college.
Washington Post
Long Beach City College reserves 15 spots in a parking lot for homeless students. For Edgar Rosales Jr., the program has been a lifeline.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
KUNR
LTCC officials say the goal is to provide stable, affordable housing so students can focus on academics, especially important in a region where rental prices have surged since 2020.
Brookings (blog)
A shorter time to forgiveness for low-balance undergraduate borrowers can provide targeted relief to borrowers in need at low cost to the government.
Crossroads Today
Voters could approve $850 million to modernize Texas State Technical College campuses and expand training resources.
Higher Ed Conversations (GradComm podcast)
What happens when your marketing office feels more like a sandwich shop, cranking out whatever people order, than a strategic partner on campus?