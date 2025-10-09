Some Texas community colleges remove course materials amid broader push to limit gender identity discussions
Texas Tribune
At least two community colleges, Alvin and Blinn, are also considering what they can and can’t teach to high schoolers enrolled in their fast-growing dual credit courses.
Axios
California Community Colleges is partnering with AI company Nectir to launch an AI learning assistant for its 2.1 million students.
Work Shift
Texas State Technical College this year launched a short-term data center technician course in the Dallas area. The 6- to 12-week program is responsive to different employers’ needs and can be customized to increase the number of hours or courses, or to focus on different skills, like HVAC or electrical.
Community College Research Center blog
A look at how two community college systems are successfully providing corequisite remediation.
Current Affairs
Because community colleges have programs in traditional liberal arts studies as well as vocational training, community college campuses offer a chance for greater connectivity across social class.
Inside Higher Ed
This year, a pilot cohort of 59 institutions is using the platform CourseWise, which engages AI to analyze course equivalencies between participating colleges and identify new or expanded matches that count toward degree completion.