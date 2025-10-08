TribLive
Students transferring from a Pennsylvania community college to a state university has increased by 14.3%.
EdSource
California’s community colleges will lose about $20 million in federal funding next year that would have supported STEM majors, dual enrollment for high school students and other programs.
KMTR
The announcement that the college is facing budget cuts for the next three years came last week from the college’s president as a potential solution.
Idaho Statesman
The Ford Idaho Center is going to be under the control of the College of Western Idaho, and local residents and officials remain divided. The college said it plans to use the 100-acre center, outdoor amphitheater, and Idaho Horse Park and Sports Center to support its students and continue hosting several community events.
Austin American-Statesman
By supporting Proposition 1, Texas voters can expand job training, strengthen families and secure long-term growth for communities statewide.