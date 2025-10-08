Headlines

By Daily Staff October 8, 2025

Retention, community college transfers highlight Pa. state system’s enrollment increase
TribLive
Students transferring from a Pennsylvania community college to a state university has increased by 14.3%.

Student support programs in peril after federal cuts at Hispanic-serving community colleges
EdSource
California’s community colleges will lose about $20 million in federal funding next year that would have supported STEM majors, dual enrollment for high school students and other programs.

Lane Community College faces $3M budget shortfall, no decision made on cuts yet
KMTR
The announcement that the college is facing budget cuts for the next three years came last week from the college’s president as a potential solution.

Issue divided the city, but Nampa places Ford Idaho Center in CWI’s hands
Idaho Statesman
The Ford Idaho Center is going to be under the control of the College of Western Idaho, and local residents and officials remain divided. The college said it plans to use the 100-acre center, outdoor amphitheater, and Idaho Horse Park and Sports Center to support its students and continue hosting several community events.

Proposition 1 builds Texas’ workforce for the future
Austin American-Statesman
By supporting Proposition 1, Texas voters can expand job training, strengthen families and secure long-term growth for communities statewide.

