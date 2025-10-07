San Antonio Report
A dozen of San Antonio’s colleges and universities are bracing for the loss of thousands of dollars in federal grants after the U.S. Department of Education halted the disbursement of about $350 million intended for Hispanic Serving Institutions.
Advances in transcript technology and digital records are now giving students and institutions a clear picture of how past, present and future coursework fits into various academic pathways, allowing all students — whether they are transfers or non-transfers — to maximize their credits.
The book by longtime college adviser Jaime Smith is clearly written, logically organized and full of brief case studies to make the concepts concrete.
As we honor Hispanic Heritage Month, let’s celebrate the resilience and contributions of Hispanic/Latine communities and reflect on the values of empathy, inclusion and shared purpose that strengthen us all.
In at least 11 counties across North Carolina, early childhood education agencies and community colleges are running child care academies designed to get new teachers into classrooms faster than traditional routes — and they’re doing it at little to no cost to participants.