CBS 8 San Diego
Chancellor Gregory Smith explains how the federal shutdown could affect San Diego Community College District students in the short-term or potentially in the long-term, particularly regarding financial aid and processing new applications.
National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (blog)
Quality in dual-enrollment programs isn’t just about challenging courses, but about building programs that open doors for every student and empower them to step through confidently.
Washington Post
The Education Department has informed borrowers who’ve been repaying their loans for 25 years that they are eligible for loan forgiveness.
The Hill
Higher education needs reinvention to once again be viewed as a guaranteed path to economic prosperity. And policymakers, colleges and administrators must embrace this change.
The Job
A new apprenticeship project, backed by the U.S. Labor Department, aims to create more consistent standards across states for training, must-have skills and what counts as a high-impact job.
KCRA
Gov. Gavin Newsom is threatening to withhold billions in state funds from any California college that signs onto an agreement crafted by President Donald Trump’s administration requiring schools to agree to support the President’s education agenda in order to have access to federal dollars.