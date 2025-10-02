Business Alabama
Boeing estimates that more than 600,000 new maintenance technicians will be needed over the next 20 years to service the global commercial aviation fleet – 134,000 in North America alone. The Alabama Community College System is doing its part.
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Community Colleges for Iowa has released a report arguing that with certain changes and “careful” planning, bringing bachelor’s degree programs to community colleges could help bolster the state workforce and bring more educational access to place-bound Iowans.
American Psychological Association
Community college psychology students are more likely to go on to advanced studies than students in other disciplines.
Youth Today
There are a variety of community college child care solutions that may be scalable.
Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (blog)
Policymakers should incentivize education leading to high-demand occupations through policy reforms and increased public investments, especially for workers reentering the labor market who will likely require additional education and training.