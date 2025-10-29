Funding roundup

Central Carolina Community College’s (CCCC) Drive MOORE Solutions Capital Campaign kicked off with a big boost: a $500,000 challenge match from an anonymous lead donor who believes in doubling the community’s impact.

Between now and December 31, every dollar donated to the CCCC Foundation in support of the campaign will be matched, up to $500,000.

“With this match, we’re not just adding funds – we’re igniting energy and momentum in our community,” CCCC President Lisa M. Chapman said in a release. “Every doubled dollar brings us closer to a center that equips people with skills, drives innovation, and strengthens our economy.”

The Drive MOORE Solutions Capital Campaign seeks to raise $25 million to renovate the E. Eugene Moore Manufacturing and Biotech Solutions Center. The college will turn the center into a workforce hub that trains students, supports industry and attracts new investment to the state and region.

* * *

Elsewhere in North Carolina, the SECU Foundation once again has provided funding for student scholarships at Johnston Community College.

The organization annually awards $18,000 in scholarships for continuing education programs, like nurse aide training and public safety, through its Bridge to Career initiative.

* * *

Randolph Community College (RCC) has received a $7,000 grant from BrassCraft Manufacturing Company to support student learning in the college’s computer-integrated machining program.

The funding specifically will enhance instruction in the college’s Machining Technology II course, helping students gain advanced skills in precision machining, measurement and safety practices.

While the investment strengthens RCC’s ability to prepare graduates for technical careers, it also supports BrassCraft’s goal of building a stronger regional workforce pipeline for its Thomasville plant, according to a release.

Arizona

A $2.2 million grant from Helios Education Foundation is helping Maricopa Community Colleges (aka Maricopa County Community College District, or MCCCD) expand HSI ELEVATE, a program to increase college attainment across Arizona.

Focused on serving first-generation college students, HSI ELEVATE was previously offered at six of the system’s 10 colleges. With support from Helios, the college district has expanded the program systemwide.

In 2014, with support from Helios, MCCCD launched the EXCEL program at two colleges in the system, with the goal of helping students navigate postsecondary education and transfer successfully to a four-year university. In 2022, with additional funding from Helios, the program expanded support to four additional colleges.

Maricopa Community Colleges also is part of a new $3 million grant program funded by the Blackstone Charitable Foundation. MCCD, Arizona State University and several nonprofits are partnering on the Blackstone Skilled Futures program, which aims to increase access to high-quality training and workforce development. It will focus on construction and advanced manufacturing in the Phoenix area.

Blackstone Skilled Futures will support students in need and assist in capacity-building for training institutions. The initiative also will support high school students with career-connected programming, creating workforce pipelines into postsecondary training and industry credentials for jobs in the skilled trades. About 4,000 students will receive scholarships, with 5,000 students enrolling in training or apprenticeships, coupled with job placement support for 1,000 participants.

MCCCD will lead local engagement efforts, such as expanding scholarships for low-income students, securing industry partners to serve as hosts and training providers for apprenticeships, facilitating work-based learning and career support activities, and convening industry advisory councils.

“As the largest provider of workforce training in Arizona, we are developing the next generation of skilled workers – who will undoubtedly play a critical role in supporting nearly every facet of our infrastructure,” MCCCD Chancellor Steven R. Gonzales said in a press release.

California

The Porterville College Foundation last week launched a new athletic fundraising campaign to support Porterville College (PC) student-athletes and grow its athletic programs.

The foundation has contributed a $20,000 leadership gift to kick off the campaign. The initial investment aims to enhance athletic opportunities and encourage alumni, local businesses and community members to join the effort. The campaign aligns with the planned expansion of new campus athletic facilities. Funds raised will provide support for resources, including equipment, seating, training resources and facility improvements.

Florida

Miami Dade College (MDC) will use a $2 million grant from Google.org – the company’s philanthropic program – to grow the MDC-led National Applied Artificial Intelligence Consortium (NAAIC).

Through the consortium, MDC, Houston Community College and the Maricopa County Community College District are working to foster the growth of AI professionals across the nation. The funding will allow NAAIC to broaden its efforts to train educators, enhance digital infrastructure and develop AI-centered curriculum resources for both college and K–12 faculty.

Since its inception a year ago, NAAIC has trained 1,056 faculty, delivered more than 10,000 hours of AI training in partnership with industry leaders, and affected more than 31,000 students nationwide.

Illinois

Joliet Junior College (JJC) will use a $156,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to launch a new undergraduate research experience in partnership with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI). The funding will support the SEA-PHAGES program, a nationally recognized curriculum that gives students the opportunity to conduct research in molecular biology, bioinformatics and genomics.

JCC will offer the SEA-PHAGES (Science Education Alliance–Phage Hunters Advancing Genomics and Evolutionary Science) program through two courses, beginning this fall. Students will start by collecting soil samples to discover viruses called bacteriophages, then use lab techniques and computer-based tools to analyze and annotate their genomes. The program includes opportunities to present findings at scientific conferences and publish results in academic journals.

“This project opens the door for our students to engage in cutting-edge science that’s typically reserved for upper-level university labs,” said Cathleen Dobbs, JJC natural sciences professor and principal investigator for the grant. “It’s a chance for students to gain hands-on experience in fields like molecular biology and genomics — areas that have historically been beyond the reach of community colleges.”

The project aims to increase student engagement in STEM, strengthen scientific thinking and communication skills, and improve retention and transfer rates to four-year institutions. It also supports faculty development through HHMI training and emphasizes mentorship between faculty and student researchers.

* * *

Moraine Valley Community College is using a nearly $1 million National Science Foundation grant to help faculty become familiar with and teach AI.

The grant initiative will bring together an interdisciplinary cohort of Moraine Valley faculty to include every area from English and physical science to math, career programs and health sciences. Participants will engage in a series of workshops to become AI experts.

“The first part is to teach faculty how to use AI to develop material to engage students. We want to show them how to build everything in the classroom including exams, presentations and lab exercises. We’ll show them which AI program to use,” sais John Sands, Moraine Valley professor of local area networks.

After equipping faculty with practical AI skills, the grant team will develop a library of AI-powered educational resources for educators on campus. This will be shared among other community colleges. The team will then create additional content, workshops and activities highlighting best practices for teaching AI with the goal of helping students develop an ethical understanding and practical usage of this technology in their careers.

New York

With a $25,000 grant, Hostos Community College’s continuing education and workforce development division (CEWD) will implement the Hostos CEWD Energy Efficiency and Clean Technology Seminar. The funding comes from the Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.

The new program is designed to prepare students for education and career pathways in the clean energy and technology sectors. Twenty-five students will participate in workshops and hands-on training tailored to develop the essential skills required to enter the growing green energy workforce. Instruction will focus on areas such as math preparation, blueprint reading and other competencies critical for success in energy efficiency and clean technology careers.

* * *

Jane Son (center, white hat), head of foundation and community engagement for the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, this month visited LaGuardia Community College to meet with six students receiving scholarships from the foundation. (Photo: LaGuardia)

The Amazin’ Mets Foundation, led by philanthropist and Mets Owner Alex Cohen, has awarded $30,000 in scholarships to LaGuardia Community College students for the 2025–26 academic year. The funds will help cover tuition, textbooks and living expenses.

The Amazin’ Mets Foundation Scholarship Fund, administered by the LaGuardia Community College Foundation, provides $1,000 to $1,500 scholarships per semester to 13 full-time students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

“This scholarship helps remove financial barriers so students can stay focused on their education and career goals,” said Jay Golan, Executive Director of the LaGuardia Community College Foundation. “It’s especially meaningful that both LaGuardia and the Amazin’ Mets Foundation are rooted in Queens and dedicated to uplifting our shared community.”

Since its inception in 2021, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation has funded more than $19 million in grants to more than 200 organizations in the community, according to a release.