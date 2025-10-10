Funding roundup

The West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) Foundation announced recently a $1 million gift from Eric Bressner in memory of his father, Stanley H. Bressner.

The donation will establish new endowments, advance capital projects and strengthen workforce initiatives across all WGTC campuses. The scholarship will provide support for students pursuing careers in manufacturing and skilled trades such as welding and machining.

The gift also will fund the Spark the Flame Welding Initiative at the new Murphy Industrial Building on the Waco Campus, expand healthcare programs and create the emPOWERer Center at the Douglasville Campus, and establish endowments for other workforce development initiatives.

Stanley “Stan” Bressner, who passed away in 2021, was an innovator, entrepreneur and U.S. Army veteran. In 1989, he founded Alum-A-Lift, ergonomic lifting solutions that continue to be recognized worldwide.

In recognition of this support, WGTC’s new industrial facility, under construction at the Waco Campus, will be named the Stanley H. Bressner Industrial Technology Building, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for 2026.

“This extraordinary generosity will have both immediate and lasting impact,” WGTC President Julie Post said in a release. “By supporting scholarships, workforce training and modern facilities, the Bressner family is ensuring that Stan’s spirit of innovation and service continues to shape our communities for generations to come.”

Alabama

Central Alabama Community College (CACC) has received a $12,000 donation from Alabama state Rep. Jerry Starnes to support ongoing efforts to provide affordable, high-quality education and training.

“CACC and other community colleges provide opportunities that change lives and strengthen local communities,” Starnes said in a release. “They are a key part of workforce training and higher education in our state.”

* * *

The Fine Arts Division at Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) will use a $5,000 grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA) to support a vocal clinic for high school students.

The clinic will be led by Natalie Weiss, American Idol Season 4 semi-finalist and Broadway performer, during her visit to WCCD this month. The ASCA grant makes it possible for the college to offer this workshop experience free of charge to participating students.

California

The College of Marin (COM) will receive a $10 million matching grant aimed at helping students in need. The grant, from the Jay Pritzker Foundation, will match donations dollar-for-dollar, which could result in $20 million for COM.

This fall, the college will launch a fundraising campaign as it marks the start of its 100th anniversary celebration.

“As College of Marin turns 100, this centennial endowment fund honors a century of impact in Marin and ensures the college can deliver on its mission to provide educational opportunities for all members of our diverse community for the next 100 years,” said President Jonathan Eldridge.

* * *

At Long Beach City College, Western Governors University (WGU) has established a $50,000 Grow Long Beach Scholarship Fund to expand educational opportunities for students continuing their education at WGU.

The fund will provide support for working learners preparing for careers in high-demand industries aligned with the City of Long Beach’s Grow Long Beach initiative, which includes logistics, supply chain, healthcare and education. The scholarship provides up to $3,000 per student, for those pursuing bachelor’s degrees. Students seeking a WGU certificate also are eligible for scholarship.

“This partnership reflects the best of what happens when higher education, industry and civic leadership come together to build opportunities for our community,” said Long Beach City College Superintendent-President Mike Muñoz.

Long Beach City College and Western Governors University celebrated their partnership and the establishment of a new $50,000 scholarship fund. (Photo: LBCC)

Mississippi

Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has presented $30,000 to Itawamba Community College (ICC) to continue to advance STEM-related programming. The funds will help to establish a dedicated STEM Lounge on ICC’s Tupelo Campus.

“TVA’s generous support helps us build a dynamic environment where students can explore, collaborate and grow in STEM disciplines,” ICC President Jay Allen said in a release. “This lounge will become a central hub for hands-on projects, peer mentoring and faculty-student interaction, strengthening our mission to prepare students for high-demand careers.”

The lounge will include flexible seating and collaborative design features will encourage teamwork and innovation. Through partnerships and donations, ICC already operates a STEM lounge on the Fulton Campus.

Nebraska

The Metropolitan Community College (MCC) Business Development Center received a $10,000 grant from the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE). MCC matched NACCE funding support, bringing the total investment in area entrepreneurs to $20,000.

The funding will provide MCC with the capital and support for students who participate in the 10-week MCC FastTrac Entrepreneurship and Business Development program. FastTrac is designed for early-stage entrepreneurs and helps guide students through the business planning process – from refining concepts and conducting market research to creating financial projections.

Students who complete the accelerated training program are eligible to participate in the business pitch competition, where they present their finalized business plans to local business experts for a chance to secure capital.

“Learning how to present your business and ideas to potential investors is an essential skill for business owners,” said Marla Ashe, executive director of the Business Development Center. “Our curriculum provides aspiring entrepreneurs, founders and small business owners with the knowledge and support they need to confidently promote their business.”

New York

Bronx Community College (BCC) will receive a nearly $1.28 million Perkins V grant to improve career and technical education programs.

The grant, funded by the New York State Education Department, will support BCC’s tutoring and career services, as well as allied health, education and cybersecurity programs on both the credit and noncredit levels. It also will provide student textbooks and other supplies in addition to staffing support.

A portion of the funding is dedicated to assisting students with disabilities through tutoring and content specialization.

* * *

Finger Lakes Community College (FLCC) will use a $943,734 National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education grant to help more students complete its smart systems technologies (SST) degree program.

SST prepares students for jobs in automation, robotics and mechatronics, skills many small- and medium-sized technology startups need.

The funds will pay for technology to provide remote access to courses, labs and industry professionals, opening the program to those who cannot attend traditional in-person classes and labs. The grant also will enable FLCC to expand the number of businesses that provide a co-op experience, which is a key component of the program.

* * *

Monroe Community College (MCC) announced three big investments in support of its optical systems technology associate degree program.

Sydor Optics is investing $3 million in the optics programs. In recognition of the support, MCC’s new advanced technology center will be named the Sydor Optics Advanced Technology Center.

“For us, this investment is not just about naming a building — it’s about ensuring that MCC students have the tools, training, and opportunities to succeed in an industry that has defined our family and region for decades,” said Jim Sydor, chairman of Sydor Optics.

In addition, longtime optics industry leaders John and Barbara Bruning are establishing the Barbara and John H. Bruning Optical Systems Technology Endowed Directorship with an endowed gift of $1 million to support the leadership of the program.

The third investment comes from SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics. They have provided $150,000 to name a new SPIE Optical Systems Lab within the new facility.

MCC is the first community college in the nation to offer an optical systems technology associate degree program, according to a press release from the college.

* * *

Johnson Controls (JCI) has renewed its support of Suffolk Community College’s heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) program with funding of up to $100,000 annually for the next three years.

The new pledge builds on four years of prior support. It also ensures that Suffolk students have access to opportunities that combine classroom learning with real-world experience, including the JCI Fellows Program, which provides students with their first professional work opportunity as student aides, and the annual JCI Career Fair, bringing recruiters to campus to meet with Suffolk students.

North Carolina

Randolph Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) will use a $5,000 grant from Bank OZK to support expanded outreach and technical assistance for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The funding will enhance the SBC’s mobile classroom initiative, enabling the center to deliver on-site technical assistance, financial literacy workshops, and entrepreneurship resources throughout the county. This includes direct collaboration with Bank OZK employees, who will lead sessions on topics such as credit building, loan readiness and financial planning.

Texas

Dallas College’s School of Health Sciences has received more than $2.5 million from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support nursing students and strengthen the local healthcare workforce.

“The grant will provide critical support that helps nursing students thrive while ensuring our region has the skilled professionals it needs to meet urgent health care workforce demands,” said Shawnda Floyd, provost and vice chancellor of workforce education at Dallas College.

The grant will provide scholarships to nursing students pursuing an associate of applied science degree or the RN-to-BSN bachelor’s degree based on credit hours, with a stipend each semester to offset supply and living costs. It also funds faculty participation in professional conferences and a part-time evaluator to help identify opportunities for program improvement.