Funding roundup

Ocean County College (OCC) in New Jersey has received $2,500 from OceanFirst Foundation to support food-insecure students through OCC’s Helping Hands Food Pantry and expand volunteer engagement across campus.

The funding allowed volunteers to buy groceries from a local market and stock the pantry, directly supporting OCC students as they begin the fall semester.

“With the cost of food continuing to rise, our students are looking for our help now more than ever,” said Michelle Youngs, OCC’s assistant director of student life.

The use of OCC’s food pantry is on the rise. The college had 2,054 visits in fiscal year (FY) 2023, jumping to 5,029 the next year and to 7,582 in FY 2025, Youngs said.

Camden County College will create an electric and hybrid vehicle technician training program using a $474,314 National Science Foundation (NSF) grant.

“With New Jersey roads expected to see more than 2 million electric vehicles by 2035, Camden County College will lead the way in making sure our students are ready to work on the technology of the future,” Rep. Donald Norcross (D-New Jersey) said in announcing the grant, which comes through NSF’s Advanced Technological Education program.

California

The Golden Globe Foundation (GGF) has awarded the Santa Monica College Foundation two grant to support the Santa Monica College (SMC) film production and journalism programs. GGF provided a renewed grant award of $17,000 for SMC journalism students who work for/intern on the student-run media outlet The Corsair and $43,000 to help fund the film production program’s capstone class, Making the Short Film.



The grants for 2025-2026 build upon support given by GGF in previous years. In total, the foundation has awarded SMC Foundation more than $455,000 to aid the college’s journalism and film production programs, as well as SMC’s Meal Project, which provided students experiencing food insecurity with meals to help them accomplish their educational goals without experiencing severe hunger.



Other community colleges receiving GGF grants this year are Glendale Community College, Los Angeles City College, Los Angeles Valley College and Mt. San Antonio College.

Kansas

Garden City Community College (GCCC) has received a $420,000 grant from the Patterson Family Foundation to support the building of its new Construction and Electrical Technology Center.

The facility, estimated to cost $2.4 million, will provide nearly 6,000 square feet of instructional and hands-on training space, equipping students with skills in carpentry, roofing, electrical technology and more.

“By expanding our training capacity, we can prepare more students for high-demand, high-wage careers in construction and the skilled trades, strengthening the economic vitality of southwest Kansas,” said GCCC President Ryan Ruda.

With the grant, GCCC has raised $1.9 million toward its goal, comprising 79% of total project funding.

GCCC Dean of Technical Education and Workforce Development Chuck Pfeifer, GCCC Dean of Advancement and Alumni Relations Scott Kedrowski and Ruth Dickson, Patterson Family Foundation director of communications, meet about the Construction and Electrical Technology Center. (Photo: GCCC)

Missouri

A $15,000 donation from GFL Environmental will support State Fair Community College’s (SFCC) new Steve and Karen Ellebracht Agriculture and Mechanics facility.

The facility, which opened to students this fall, serves as a hub for workforce development programs, including agricultural studies, commercial driving and commercial motor vehicle mechanics.

“Because classes are already underway, these funds are directly helping us provide students with the hands-on training and real-world experience they need to thrive in high-demand fields,” said Mary Treuner, SFCC Foundation executive director.

New York

Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) will use a $468,000 National Science Foundation grant to expand regional awareness of opportunities in the growing biotechnology sector.

As part of the grant project, HVCC also is part of a program called “Biotech Connect,” which will offer free community-based workshops to engage students, families and educators. Activities will include summer camps for students in grades 7-12, family enrichment nights, adult education sessions and events for career advisors.

HVCC offers an associate of science degree in biotechnology. and a biotechnology certificate program, both of which serve as direct pathways to careers in the growing field.

Ohio

A $1 million donation will help remove barriers for Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) students.

The donation from the Medical Mutual Charitable Gift Fund will help launch the Resilient Scholar Fund, which will provide targeted financial support to help students overcome challenges before they become emergencies and stay on track to graduate.

The Resilient Scholar Fund will prioritize students enrolled in programs that prepare them for high-demand industries, such as healthcare careers, information technology, manufacturing and public safety. Students at risk of non-completion will be eligible for assistance to address non-tuition financial hardships. Recipients will receive financial planning and budgeting guidance and be connected to other benefits and services.

Virginia

Tidewater Community College (TCC) received a $519,558 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor through the Apprenticeship Building America program.

TCC is a training partner among other Virginia’s Community Colleges and area four-year and proprietary colleges that received funding from Hampton Roads Workforce Council as part of the Hampton Roads Regional Apprenticeship Hub.

In its work to build capacity for apprenticeships, the college has received more than $1.6 million in grant funding to grow TCC’s Office of Apprenticeships and Employer Partnerships. The grants focus on work-based learning and on-the-job training in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, IT, maritime, clean energy/offshore wind and skilled trades.

Washington

Whatcom Community College (WCC) has received a $1.9 million National Science Foundation grant to support low-income students pursuing degrees in STEM.

The six-year Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Program (S-STEM) grant follows a previous $650,000 grant that WCC used to support 51 students between 2017 and 2022. Today, those scholars are working across the country as engineers, material scientists, chemists, geologists and biologists.

The new grant builds on those successes, with many of the same WCC faculty and staff involved. The 96 students selected for the program will receive dedicated advising, opportunities to engage in research, faculty mentors and scholarships worth up to $15,000.