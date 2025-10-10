From default risk to student success: Rethinking repayment support at community colleges

New data show repayment distress is surging. Institutions that act early can turn a liability into a long-term success strategy.

Repayment has returned, and community colleges are feeling the impact. As of mid-2025, more than 18 million borrowers are in active federal student loan repayment, and the transition has been anything but smooth: the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports that 12.9% of all student loan debt is seriously delinquent (90+ days late) – the highest level in more than two decades. Among borrowers required to make payments, nearly one in four fell behind in early 2025.

Why community colleges are at higher risk

With the mission of serving large numbers of first-generation, Pell-eligible and part-time students, community college student populations are disproportionately vulnerable to financial stress. The most recent federal Cohort Default Rate (CDR) data confirms this risk: Borrowers at public two- and three-year colleges defaulted at an average rate of 15.2%. At less-than-two-year institutions, the default rate averaged 13.1%.

These figures far outpace defaults at four-year institutions and highlight the urgent need for targeted repayment support in the community college sector. That’s where proactive support makes the difference.

The case for early intervention

Community college students often juggle work, family and financial obligations. Without clear guidance, many feel overwhelmed or simply disengage from their loans. A 2024 Trellis survey found that nearly 60% of struggling borrowers had not spoken to their servicer or school since repayment began again, often because they were embarrassed, confused or unsure where to turn.

A partner in proactive repayment support

Community colleges don’t have to carry this burden alone. Inceptia partners with institutions to provide timely, tailored outreach during the most critical repayment windows – before repayment begins and when they have slipped into delinquency.

Early, personalized counseling works. Schools that have used Repayment Counseling Outreach have seen:

An 83% average resolution rate

92% of the resolutions consisting of a warm transfer to the servicer

Unlimited borrower consulting time

To help borrowers before their first payment is due, Grace Counseling Outreach offers:

Up to a 50% decrease in delinquency

Greater borrower confidence and engagement

Fewer defaults, escalations, and loan rehabilitation cases

By serving as a bridge between students, institutions and servicers, Inceptia helps borrowers navigate repayment options with empathy and clarity. For colleges, this means reduced default risk, preserved federal aid eligibility and stronger student retention.

Change moments into movement

Repayment challenges aren’t going away. For schools committed to access and success, proactive counseling is no longer optional – it’s essential. With the right support, institutions can protect their students’ financial futures while strengthening their own compliance and reputational standing.

