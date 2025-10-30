Expanding broadband access as a catalyst for economic stability

Access to high-speed internet has become as essential to modern life as electricity or clean water. In today’s economy, broadband connectivity is the foundation for education, employment, healthcare and innovation. That is why I am proud to share that Richland County and the broader U.S. 30 corridor have achieved a significant victory: $20 million in state funding to build an open-access “middle mile” broadband network from Lima to Canton.

This initiative represents far more than an infrastructure project. It is an investment in people and the future of our communities. For too long, large portions of north central Ohio have lacked adequate broadband coverage, limiting the region’s economic competitiveness and creating barriers for rural students and families that often mirror those faced by urban families. Reliable internet access is no longer optional; it is the foundational element that delivers opportunities for learning, communication and prosperity.

At North Central State College, our mission is to provide affordable, accessible and high-quality education that strengthens the regional workforce and drives economic growth. But achieving that mission depends increasingly on digital connectivity. Online and hybrid courses, virtual advising, remote work and even essential student services all rely on internet access. We believe this project will help students and their families in rural areas connect to each other and to limitless possibilities.

Advocacy plan

The journey to secure this funding was the product of collaboration, persistence and shared vision. Two years ago, I met with Richland County (Ohio) Commissioner Tony Vero and other local leaders to explore how we could bring fiber infrastructure along the U.S. 30 corridor. Working with state Rep. Marilyn John, we engaged the Ohio House and Senate leadership to highlight the gap in broadband access across north central Ohio. Together, we shared our vision for a “middle mile” network which could serve as a backbone that enables “last mile” connections to homes and businesses to a broad swath of northern Ohio with limited access to high-speed internet. Further, we shared that this digital infrastructure was critical to sustainable regional development.

The process was not without challenges. The project initially advanced through the House but was misallocated to a federal program restricted to last-mile funding. After months of additional meetings and advocacy, it was restored and approved in the final state budget, especially through the efforts of Speaker of the House Matt Huffman. The result is a $20 million investment that will benefit individuals, communities, businesses and public institutions for decades to come.

Broadband access will also support the transition of the 179th Airlift Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard into a cybersecurity mission, one of Mansfield’s most significant economic developments in recent memory. Enhanced connectivity will strengthen this vital operation while supporting industrial parks, small businesses and households throughout the region.

Attaining the goal

For North Central State College and our partners, this achievement reflects the power of collaboration and community vision. By expanding broadband access, we are not only bridging the digital divide but also expanding the promise of education, innovation and economic resilience for all.

This is a defining moment for Richland County, and the Route 30 corridor. Together, we are building the infrastructure, and the future that our residents deserve.