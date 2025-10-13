Efforts driving enrollment increases

Incoming fall enrollment figures from community colleges continue to reflect the general uptick in the sector over the last few years, following an unprecedented drop during the Covid pandemic.

While dual enrollment remains a significant force in overall enrollment increases, other factors are also driving these numbers, such as a continued surge in interest in workforce development programs, especially in healthcare. Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State) in Fergus Falls has seen a 4.6% increase in enrollment compared to last fall, with significant increases in healthcare programs, especially nursing. New student enrollment in M State’s health sciences programs has jumped by 32%, while nursing programs have seen a 14% increase, the college reported last week.

M State officials partly credit the increases to investments and hands-on learning opportunities in its healthcare programs, from clinicals to a new Health Care Simulation Center.

St. Louis Community College (STLCC) is also seeing a growth in its healthcare programs — a result of expansions in programs that serve an in-demand field. To help address a local nursing shortage, STLCC has opened new nursing and health sciences centers at three campuses. New health science buildings have expanded the college district’s capacity to 840 seats for the nursing program, the largest in the state, according to STLCC.

STLCC leaders credit the college’s focus on creating and expanding programs that prepare students for their future and align with workforce needs. As a result of these and other efforts, STLCC saw its overall enrollment this fall jump 10% over last year, from 15,649 students at its four campuses and education centers, to 17,236.

STLCC also credits expansion and improvements to its learning spaces, noting voters’ approval of an 8-cent tax levy that enabled the college to build new facilities as well as renovate and expand existing buildings.

“The areas where we have invested are strategic,” Chancellor Jeff L. Pittman said in a release. “Our region thrives when the college collaborates with employers, universities, K-12 partners and St. Louis City and County officials to ensure the programming we offer meets the needs of our students and workforce. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Attracting older learners

Some colleges experiencing enrollment increases this fall are seeing boosts among older students, which may be a result of tightening economies as students opt to upgrade their skills or change careers. STLCC, for example, continues to see enrollment increases in non-traditional age students, with the largest growth in students ages 21-30 at 11% and students 31-40 at 16%.

Other colleges are also seeing an increase in older learner enrollments. In New York, that’s partly due to the new SUNY Reconnect, a statewide tuition-free initiative to help adults between the ages of 25 and 55 without a degree return to finish their education at a State University of New York community college. It’s been a factor for colleges such as SUNY Orange, which continued its enrollment surge this fall with a 6.1% increase. In addition, as part of its recruiting strategy, the college initiated outreach to students who had previously attended SUNY Orange but had been away for more than a year. Those efforts have contributed to 11% more returning students enrolling this fall, officials say.

Myriad efforts

For many colleges, an array of innovative programs and initiatives, often started during the pandemic, have worked together to prompt enrollment increases. Efforts to improve student recruitment, retention and student success at New Jersey’s Hudson County Community College have fueled its 7.9% headcount enrollment increase this fall, which includes a 10.8% rise among continuing students.

Some of the college’s initiatives include: its Hudson Scholars program, which combines advising, mentoring, financial stipends and early academic intervention to help students stay on track and complete; expanding and updating credit-for-prior-learning policies to give adult learners credit for previous experience and education, thereby reducing their time to degree completion; and working with Achieving the Dream, which has played a key role in improving student retention while keeping more students on track for graduation.

“The strong fall numbers underscore what we have long believed – when students are supported and engaged year-round, they persist and thrive,” HCCC President Christopher Reber said in a statement.