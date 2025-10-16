Beyond the playbook: Why adaptive leadership matters now

In an era marked by rapid shifts in enrollment patterns, funding models, technological disruption and public expectations, community college leaders face challenges that extend far beyond their traditional problem-solving methods. These are adaptive challenges, marked by complexity and ambiguity, where no single solution fits all. They push leaders to move beyond their routine operations and engage their institutions in ongoing learning, adaptation, and renewal.

These challenges are not static and unfold alongside conditions. Recent cycles have brought both obstacles and opportunities. Community colleges are regaining ground with renewed enrollment and growing public interest, attracting students who value affordability, flexibility and practical pathways. However, with momentum comes responsibility. Shifting demographics, evolving funding structures and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), demand an agile and deeply engaged leadership approach. ​

A leader’s reflection

As a college president, I often realize that no policy manual or playbook contains all the answers I need. Every decision must be shaped by attentive listening to students navigating new realities, to faculty whose innovation fuels our mission and to staff whose dedication brings institutional goals to life. The complexity of this responsibility is significant. Each day brings a mix of optimism and ambiguity, pressing my colleagues and me to approach challenges not as isolated issues but as opportunities for collective learning and growth.

I have learned that shared leadership produces genuine progress in community colleges. When a faculty member pilots a new course design or a student’s voice resonates in a campus forum, our capacity to adapt grows stronger. My role has shifted from issuing directives to asking meaningful questions, creating space for experimentation and celebrating the incremental wins that drive institutional transformation.

More than technical skill

Adaptive leadership, developed by Ronald Heifetz and colleagues, emphasizes enabling individuals and communities to navigate ambiguous environments and address problems for which established tools provide little guidance. In community colleges, adaptive challenges are those for which there is no ready-made solution and require people to learn, experiment and possibly re-evaluate values and identities. New students bring evolving needs; political discourse influences educational missions; and rapid technological advancement continues to reshape teaching, advising and administration.

A leader’s work thus shifts from the comfort of expertise to the discomfort of inquiry. The central question is no longer, “How do we maintain stability?” but rather, “How do we foster learning and collaboration that prepare our institution and community for what lies ahead?” These ideas come to life through certain habits and practices.

Hallmarks of adaptive leadership

True adaptive leadership reveals itself through both mindset and methods. It begins with distinguishing technical work from adaptive work. Superficial solutions rarely address the deeper causes of institutional challenges. Effective leaders help colleagues discern which issues can be resolved through administrative action and which call for a deeper shift in culture, habits or shared values.

Adaptive leadership also involves regulating tension and facilitating productive dialogue. Uncertainty is a feature of adaptive change, not a flaw. The leader’s role is to create an environment where discomfort is tolerable enough for learning to occur but not so overwhelming as to paralyze progress.

Because adaptive challenges are collective by nature, leadership cannot rest with a single individual. It emerges from all levels — faculty, staff, students and external partners — and demands respect for diverse expertise. Adaptive leaders intentionally create space for marginalized perspectives, recognizing that innovation often begins at the margins, where overlooked voices may identify risks and opportunities invisible from the center.

Adaptive leadership also requires patience. Systemic change cannot be rushed, nor should it be forced. Leaders must sustain focus and momentum while recognizing when reflection and pause are necessary.

Finally, crafting and sustaining a narrative is essential. Change is most effective when it connects authentically to an institution’s mission and identity. A clearly articulated purpose anchors people through transitions and maintains collective direction.

Concept to campus

What does adaptive leadership look like in theory and in practice? Adaptive leadership is best understood as an ongoing process that people experience, rather than a set of actions they perform.

These leaders take time to step onto the “balcony” to identify campus-wide patterns. This means deliberately stepping back from daily urgencies to observe broader trends and unexpected consequences. They listen deeply and widely before launching new initiatives. Both enthusiasm and resistance carry valuable insights, and the assumptions behind them warrant careful attention. Listening with openness helps uncover the real challenges beneath the surface. They encourage experimentation and responsible risk-taking behavior through pilot projects, innovation labs and learning communities where failure is viewed as an essential part of learning rather than a setback.

They foster continuous feedback loops in which implementation becomes a cycle of acting, listening, revising and iterating rather than searching for a single ultimate solution. Because adaptive challenges are shared, leadership must also be shared. Adaptive leaders intentionally create opportunities for faculty, staff and students to lead and contribute meaningfully, strengthening both moral and institutional resilience. They view dissent as a source of insight and renewal rather than an obstacle. Constructive disagreement can reveal blind spots, refine collective understanding, and spark new possibilities.

Finally, adaptive leadership depends on keeping the institutional narrative visible and evolving. Mission-driven stories unite diverse voices around shared goals and sustain collective purpose, especially during times of change.

Sustaining an adaptive culture

Sustaining adaptive leadership requires more than slogans or temporary initiatives; it calls for lasting structural and cultural support. Institutions can nurture this approach by weaving adaptive thinking into leadership development, onboarding and peer mentoring, ensuring that every new member encounters it as part of the college’s DNA.

Decisions should consistently align with the institution’s core mission — access, equity, innovation and community service — so that even bold or unconventional changes remain rooted in shared values. Building partnerships beyond campus is equally important. Collaboration with K–12 educators, employers, social service agencies and community organizations enhances a college’s ability to respond effectively to shifting needs and emerging opportunities.

Transparency also lies at the heart of adaptive leadership. Leaders strengthen trust when they communicate openly — not only about successes but also about uncertainties, setbacks and lessons learned along the way. Equally essential is cultivating comfort with discomfort. Growth and discovery often arise from moments of unease, not from predictability.

Community colleges stand at the forefront of change. They bridge opportunity gaps, drive workforce development, and enrich the social and economic fabric of their communities. The leaders best prepared for this era are those who embrace uncertainty with courage, share responsibility generously and build cultures that foster continuous learning. Adaptive leadership does not promise simple answers, but when practiced with intention and integrity, it offers a resilient and purposeful way forward — one that keeps leaders walking besides, not ahead of, the communities they serve.