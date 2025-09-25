Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki September 25, 2025 Print Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges. Columbus State Community College President David Harrison (far right) on Wednesday gave U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) (on left side) a tour of the Ohio college’s manufacturing training facilities. (Photo: Columbus State) Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wisconsin), a member of the House Education and Workforce Committee, this week visited Lakeshore College, where he talked with TRIO students, faculty, staff and college officials, and toured the college’s Dental Lab and Center for Health Care Excellence. (Photo: Lakeshore) Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) visits Prince George’s Community College to hear how the Maryland college is innovating and expanding access to education, particularly through workforce development initiatives. (Photo: PGCC) Broome Community College President Tony Hawkins (grey suit) walks with State University of New York Chancellor John B. King (right) on a tour of the campus, which included the newly renovated Decker Health Science Center. (Photo: Broome) The Tennessee Board of Regents recently awarded state Rep. Greg A. Vital with the 2025 Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. Cleveland State Community College nominated Vital because of his generosity and commitment to education and conservation. A donation from Vital helped the college create a Center for Natural Resources and Conservation. (Photo: Cleveland State) In Pennsylvania, Bucks County Community College political science professor Bill Pezza (right) moderates a discussion on the U.S. Constitution and law with judicial candidates for the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas. (Photo: BCCC) In California, Allan Hancock College’s student government group hosted a Constitution Day event last week, which included presentations that encouraged engagement and discussion regarding divisive issues rather than hatred. (Photo: Allan Hancock) Nick Nissley (right), president of Northwestern Michigan College, celebrates the expansion of the college’s air hangar, which houses its 19 airplanes. Fifty new students started this fall in the aviation program, a 66% increase. (Photo: NMC) Truckee Meadows Community College officials get a tour of the Nevada Gold Mines complex near Carlin, Nevada. (Photo: TMCC) Charles Sasaki (center right), president/superintendent of California’s Ohlone College, welcomes leaders from Gallaudet University to hear about the university’s academic programs, research institutes, outreach and services for students who are deaf and hard of hearing. (Photo: Ohlone) Portland Community College (Oregon) has opened “technology innovation spaces” at its Willow Creek Opportunity Center, which include a teaching cleanroom, an artificial intelligence lab and a manufacturing lab. At the opening, instructional tech Rich Mikulak operated a Festo Simulated Automated Manufacturing System. (Photo: PCC)