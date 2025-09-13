Snapshots TOPICS:Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki September 12, 2025 Print Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges. Actor and Los Angeles City College alumnus Mark Hamill visited his alma mater this month to kick off the first day of the academic year. He studied drama at the college. (Photo: LACC) Teena Piccione, secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Information Technology and the state’s chief information officer, high-fives Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC) student Charlotte Fisk. Piccione was at the college to announce a new cybersecurity internship program that includes several higher education institutions in the state, including FTCC. (Photo: FTCC) Alfred McQuarters, president of Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, takes a selfie with a new cohort of Construction, Maintenance and Utilities (CMU) Pathway students. This fall, more than 3,000 students are enrolled in the college’s CMU Pathway. (Photo: LATTC) At SOWELA Technical Community College in Louisiana, aviation maintenance students recently completed an engine start on the college’s Boeing 707 training aircraft. (Photo: SOWELA) Opening reception at Bucks County Community College’s Gallery at Lower Bucks for the “Ebb and Flow” exhibit, which features art that depicts the natural rhythm of life as experienced through highs and lows, ups and downs, fluctuations and fluidity. (Credit: Corey McDonough/BCCC) California’s Peralta Community College District and Merritt College this month held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Horticulture Complex on the Oakland Hills Campus. The facility will support more than 25 courses, serving about 1,600 students annually. (Photo: PCCD) Recent high-school participants of the nine-week 2025 Construction Academy — held by North Carolina’s Central Carolina Community College and Sanford Contractors — socialize at a ceremony honoring their completion. (Photo: CCCC) Swati Mujumdar (left), pro chancellor of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University of Pune, India, and Deborah Casey, president of Maryland’s Wor-Wic Community College, sign an MOU that will support student and faculty exchanges, joint research, course development and more. (Photo: Wor-Wic) During the 2024-25 academic year, Ohio’s Owens Community College held three cohorts of its Water Workforce Program. In total, 64 students graduated the program, which was, in part, created to help the city of Toledo Division of Water Reclamation fill operator positions. (Photo: Owens) In Alabama, Gadsden State Community College and Chick-fil-A Gadsden have partnered to offer a new food service training program aimed at equipping participants with essential skills for success in the restaurant and hospitality industry. (Photo: Gadsden State)