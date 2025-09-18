Reframing higher education

As leaders of institutions committed to preparing the next generation of skilled professionals, we find ourselves aligned as regional partners at a decisive moment in the evolution of American higher education. We acknowledge that higher education is changing, that this is a good thing, and that we are uniquely positioned to reframe what higher education means in a 21st-century economy.

In place of perceived rigid educational silos, a more dynamic ecosystem is emerging. One where credentials are increasingly stackable, learning is lifelong and value is measured not solely by credit hours earned but by competencies gained and career opportunities unlocked at different points in time, and is flexible to learners. This is particularly true at the intersection of technical education as offered at Chippewa Valley Technical College and polytechnic learning and research at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Together, our institutions serve as launchpads for students and professionals of all backgrounds to enter the workforce, upskill or transition into new careers. Our aligned missions are not just to educate, but also to connect education directly to employment.

Whether a student is earning an industry certification, an associate degree, a bachelor’s degree or a graduate degree, the ultimate goals remain the same: to make the on and off ramps for students seamless as they navigate educational pathways, and to empower individuals with the knowledge, skills and experience to thrive in today’s — and tomorrow’s — economy.

Aligned with labor needs

What sets technical colleges like CVTC and polytechnic universities like UW-Stout apart is our intentional focus on aligning learning with labor market demand across our entire program array. We are uniquely equipped to translate credits into careers and experience into impact. From advanced manufacturing and cybersecurity, to healthcare and clean energy technologies, our institutions respond rapidly to evolving industry needs and emerging technologies, such as the integration of artificial intelligence and automation.

Moreover, we are actively breaking down barriers between credentials by recognizing a wider range of qualifications. The future of higher education is not linear. It’s modular, flexible and deeply connected to industry. A student may start with a short-term credential and then stack that into an associate degree at a technical college, and go on to pursue a bachelor’s, graduate or professional degree at a polytechnic university — all while working and gaining real-world experience.

This fluidity is no longer the exception; it’s the new norm through strong transfer agreements and program alignment between CVTC and UW-Stout.

Clear connections

As we look to the future, higher education must be reframed. Not as a one-size-fits-all model rooted in tradition, but as an agile, inclusive system that meets learners where they are and takes them where they want to go. Credentials must be transparent, portable and a return on investment.

Equally important, every student must see a clear connection among what they are learning today, the opportunities that await them tomorrow, and the impact they will have on society.

This is where our institutions excel. At the heart of our work is a shared belief that education should be transformational for the individual learner, their families, their communities and the broader economy. Our institutions are not just adapting to change; we are driving it.

It’s time to reframe higher education. The future isn’t about competing models; it’s about complementary missions that support all learners, at every stage, and help them turn their education into a lifelong advantage. Together, we are building a model that is more responsive, equitable and aligned with the needs of a rapidly changing world.

As we welcome new and continuing students this fall, and into the future, we do so with pride in our shared commitment to the communities we serve. Our campuses are more than places of learning. They are engines of opportunity and hubs of innovation. Together we are catalysts for a stronger, more vibrant future for all.

* * *

Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia is president of Chippewa Valley Technical College, based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and a member of the American Association of Community Colleges board of directors.

Dr. Katherine Frank is chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Stout, in Menomonie, Wisconsin.