Newsmakers

New CEO

Eric Brown is the next president of Denmark Technical College in South Carolina. He previously was a higher education consultant and prior to that an associate vice president for student affairs with the South Carolina Technical College System for nearly a decade. Earlier in his career, Brown was vice president of student affairs at Williamsburg Technical College for eight years.

In these roles, Brown developed and implemented student support policies, oversaw compliance and accreditation efforts, and spearheaded innovative programs that improved student retention and engagement, according to a release. Brown’s expertise spans strategic planning, enrollment management, budget oversight, policy development and stakeholder engagement.

Brown also has served as an accreditor evaluator, contributed to statewide accreditation efforts and earned multiple honors, including the South Carolina Technical Education Association’s Administrator of the Year Award.

“Eric Brown has built his career around helping students succeed and that commitment makes him the right choice for Denmark Technical College,” said Kevin Whitt, chair of the Denmark Technical College Area Commission.

Kudos

Margaret M. McMenamin, president of UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ, has been named to the 2025 NJBIZ Education Power 50 for the second consecutive year. The list profiles the most influential education professionals in New Jersey.

McMenamin is recognized for her student-centered focus, which has transformed the college’s outcomes. Under her leadership, UCNJ’s graduation rate has more than quintupled, according to the college. She has also guided the college to become a finalist for the 2025 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

In addition, McMenamin has received the 2025 Union County Lifetime Achievement Award from Scouting America, which is presented to leaders who exemplify the ideals that Scouting America has expressed in the Scout Oath and Law.

Retirement announcement

Terry Murrell, the third president of Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC), has announced his plans to retire in May. He has led the college since 2011, guiding it through transformative growth, strengthening student success and expanding partnerships.

Under his leadership, WITCC nearly tripled its graduation rate, introduced athletics, established a food pantry, a health center, oversaw facility renovations and expanded mental health services, among other achievements, the college reports.

Murrell joined the college in 2007 as vice president of instruction and student services and later served as executive vice president before becoming president. Before WITCC, Murrell was vice president of campuses and student affairs at Metropolitan Community College (Nebraska), dean and campus manager at the college and director of the Creative Center, a two-year graphic arts college, in Omaha.

Obituary

Liz Russell, president of Eastern Maine Community College (EMCC), who earlier this month announced her retirement after serving as CEO since 2022, passed away on September 21. She was with the college in various roles for 31 years.

“No matter the role, president, vice president of academic affairs, dean of student success, associate dean of enrollment management, director of admissions, or friend, Liz has always inspired growth,” EMCC said in a release announcing her retirement on September 2.

EMCC leaders noted Russell’s impact in every position she served. She helped to secure TRIO student services funding for the college and created the Student Success Center. She also helped implement digital badge programs that have awarded more than 10,000 credentials. As president, Russell secured millions of dollars in congressionally directed funding for investments such as rebuilding the college’s childcare center, expanding allied health programs, equipping classrooms with state-of-the-art technology and connecting rural communities to high-quality instruction, according to EMCC.

Over her career at EMCC, Russell held numerous positions with professional organizations and served on accreditation teams for the New England Commission of Higher Education.

“Liz Russell has been an outstanding president of Eastern Maine Community College,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said in a release. “As a Maine native and devoted educator, Liz has a deep understanding of the educational needs of EMCC students and the workforce requirements of our state’s employers. Her leadership and dedication will be greatly missed.”

Appointments

Kimberly Bastin has been promoted to dean of academic affairs at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. She previously was the college’s assistant dean of health professions and wellness and a professor of dental hygiene.

Linda Chavers is the first director of restorative practices and mediation at Holyoke Community College in Massachusetts. Most recently, she worked as a nonprofit leadership consultant and a national executive search consultant.

Teresa Duncan, vice president of workforce development at Roane State Community College, has been appointed by Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings to help lead the College System of Tennessee’s nuclear strategy in order to continue building a highly skilled nuclear workforce in the state.

Roberto Figueroa II is the new director of admissions at Passaic County Community College (New Jersey). He previously was director of transfer for adult and graduate admissions at St. Joseph’s University in Brooklyn.

Jared Goins is the new director of early postsecondary opportunities at Cleveland State Community College in Tennessee. Previously, he was director of teen services at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Ocoee Region.

Susan Leibman is the new director of career pathways and apprenticeships at Maryland’s Carroll Community College. She most recently was the college’s director of adult education and literacy services.

Steve Nettles is joining Florida’s Tallahassee State College as vice president for institutional effectiveness. He comes from Kansas City Kansas Community College, where he directed institutional effectiveness and guided major initiatives in strategic planning, institutional research and accreditation to strengthen student outcomes.

At LaGuardia Community College in New York: