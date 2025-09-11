Newsmakers

New CEO

Heather Spillers Poole is the next chancellor of Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC). She currently serves as executive vice chancellor of academic affairs and student services and director of foundation relations at CLTCC.

Louisiana Community and Technical College System leadership cited Poole’s instrumental role in expanding academic programs aligned with Louisiana’s workforce needs, forging new industry partnerships, and improving student services to enhance retention and completion.

Poole has more than 25 years of experience spanning statewide policy, campus administration, workforce development and student success initiatives, according to the college. Before joining CLTCC, she held senior leadership roles as executive director and dean of the Learning Center for Rapides Parish, assistant vice chancellor of enrollment services at Louisiana State University of Alexandria, and assistant commissioner of assessment and economic development at the Louisiana Board of Regents.

Over the course of her career, Poole has partnered with state and national organizations to develop policies that expanded college access, improved enrollment and strengthened statewide completion goals along with dual-enrollment programs, according to a release.

CEO on the move

Marielena DeSanctis has been named chancellor of the Colorado Community College System (CCCS), effective October 1. DeSanctis is currently president of the Community College of Denver (CCD) — a position she has held since 2021 — and will become the first Latina to lead the system, which includes 13 colleges.

In its selection announcement, the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education cited DeSanctis’s wide leadership experience across K–12, higher education and workforce sectors as a critical strength, along with her vision to help CCCS achieve the goals outlined in its 2030 strategic plan.

“CCCS intends to lead during this pivotal moment for higher education in Colorado by embracing both innovative and consequential change. Dr. DeSanctis’s leadership will be essential in ensuring the System aligns with the needs of students, employers, and communities. Her experience, energy, and strategic mindset make her the right leader for this time,” state board chair Landon Mascareñaz said in a release.

Under DeSanctis’ leadership, CCD has seen a 10% increase in enrollment, 26% increase in earned credentials and a 3.5 percentage-point bump in retention among first-time college students. Another big achievement: Credit earned through concurrent enrollment of high school students at CCD jumped by 122.5%.

Prior to CCD, DeSanctis served at Broward Community College in Florida from 2014 to 2021 in several leadership roles, including college provost and senior vice president of academic affairs and student services. From 2003 to 2014, she held leadership positions in the Broward County public school system, including principal and assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and interventions.

A 2014 participant of the American Association of Community Colleges’ Future Presidents Institute, DeSanctis has served on the National Academies of Sciences Engineering and Medicine’s Board on Higher Education and the Workforce since 2019, including co-chairing the panel from 2023 to 2024. She also served on the National Community College Hispanic Council from 2017 to 2023.

Interim CEO

Elizabeth de León Bhargava is now interim president of New York City’s Guttman Community College. She previously was an assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

de León Bhargava’s career includes leadership roles in the White House, the New York State Executive Chamber and the New York City Council, where she spearheaded initiatives advancing educational equity, workforce development and economic opportunity. She began her legal career as a legislative fellow for former Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton and held clerkships for Judge Sonia Sotomayor at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and the Civil Rights Bureau for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Kudos

DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna, president of New York’s Monroe Community College, has received the 2025 Northeast Region CEO Award from the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT). The award is part of ACCT’s Marie Y. Martin Chief Executive Officer Award program, which recognizes community college leaders who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to excellence in advancing the community college movement. All regional awardees serve as nominees for ACCT’s national awards.

Paula P. Pando, president of Reynolds Community College in Virginia, is a recipient of the 2025 Richmond Humanitarian Award from the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities. The honor is given to individuals who have demonstrated a personal commitment to the promotion of respect and understanding among people of diverse racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Retirement announcement

Ellen Kennedy, who has led Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, since 2012, has announced her plans to retire at the end of the current academic year in 2026.

The college cited numerous achievements under her leadership, including major infrastructure improvements, such as completion of a $34 million renovation of its main classroom buildings, walkways and roadways; expanding academic offerings, launching new workforce development programs and strengthening transfer pathways for students pursuing bachelor’s degrees; building strong partnerships with local businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions; and strengthening philanthropic support through the college’s foundation.

Through her guidance, BCC has expanded its Teaching and Learning Innovation Center; partnered with Greenfield Community College on several shared positions; introduced a Writing Center; helped to double the size of the college’s nursing program; and supported the relaunch of its hospitality and culinary programs.

Prior to her presidency, Kennedy was the college’s vice president for administration and finance and chief financial officer. Before BCC, she served as the interim chief operating officer of the National Patient Safety Foundation, director of development at WFCR – Public Radio for Western New England, chief advancement officer for the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) and president of the MCLA Foundation. She began her career in administration and finance at North Adams State College.

Kennedy has also been a leader in local, regional and national initiatives and organizations. She is a commissioner on the New England Commission of Higher Education, serves as tri-chair of the Governor’s Berkshires Skills Cabinet and is the founder of the Executive Committee of the Berkshire Leadership Impact Council.

Appointments

Mike Muñoz, superintendent-president of Long Beach City College in California, has been selected by Excelencia in Education as its inaugural president in residence, a distinguished role recognizing his national leadership and commitment to advancing student success, particularly for Latina/o/x learners. The position will provide mentorship, advocacy and guidance while also acting as a liaison with other higher education organizations. Muñoz also currently serves as president of the National Community College Hispanic Council, an affiliated council of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Megan Allen is now executive director of compliance and risk management at the College of Southern Maryland. Most recently, she was compliance manager at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Doris Espiritu is the inaugural district-wide dean/head of the new School of Engineering at City Colleges of Chicago. She previously spearheaded the engineering program at the system’s Wilbur Wright College.

Jess Evans, vice chancellor and chief information officer at Maricopa Community Colleges in Arizona, has been appointed to the National Applied AI Consortium’s National AI Business Industry Leadership Team (BILT). Evans is a recognized leader in educational technology and artificial intelligence innovation. BILT’s mission is to define and disseminate the skills needed for workforce-ready graduates emerging from applied AI programs at community colleges.

Eugene Noble is the new executive director for institutional research and effectiveness at Cleveland State Community College in Tennessee. He previously was assistant director for the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga’s Office of Planning, Evaluation and Institutional Research.

Andrew Ronan has joined LaGuardia Community College (New York) as the new executive director of the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center. Most recently, he was vice president of partnerships, programming and events at the Hudson River Park Trust.

Elecia Spain, associate dean of access and retention at Ohio’s Clark State College, has been appointed to a task force of the Association on Higher Education and Disability that shapes and updates national standards for evaluating disability documentation and accommodation requests in higher education. The task force will meet twice a month throughout the 2025–26 academic year and aims to release updated guidance in summer 2026.

Jamie Tracy is now dean of academic affairs at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. He previously was assistant dean of humanities, arts and letters and professor of photography at the college.