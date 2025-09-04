In these classrooms, the teachers were the students

Oregon’s Portland Community College (PCC) recently welcomed more than 60 high school teachers, administrators and counselors for its annual educator externships that aim to develop the future workforce by educating local teachers and their students on career pathways in the area.

The hands-on experiences were developed through collaborations between PCC, the Portland Area Career Technical Education Consortium (PACTEC), Northwest Regional Education Service District and the Portland Metro STEM Partnership. They offered teachers insights into high-demand career fields that could be of interest to their students.

“Everyone who engages in this process benefits from it,” said Lisa Regan-Vienop, PCC program dean for health and emergency professions. “When we meet together, we come to a common understanding of how to help students and communities. Today’s high school students are tomorrow’s college students. We are all guiding them on this journey together.”

Katrina Stein, PACTEC program coordinator and college lead for the event, said the externships strengthen connections between schools, colleges and employers while preparing students for real-world career paths. The goal is to connect students with the community, careers and college through current PCC pathways. According to PACTEC, high school students who completed at least two career and technical education (CTE) credits had a 95% graduation rate across the region.

Diving into healthcare and more

The first session at PCC’s Sylvania Campus welcomed 17 high school teachers and counselors. Participants toured the health technology building, connecting with faculty in healthcare and emergency professions programs. They explored career trends and learned how to prepare students for competitive admissions in programs such as nursing, radiology and medical and dental assisting.

Medical assisting instructor Stephen Date administers a blood draw to fellow instructor Alena Fehr.

The tour included medical imaging labs, nursing simulation rooms, exercise science spaces and remodeled classrooms. Participants tried out hands-on demonstrations, including proper hand sanitization and balance and flexibility tests. The group also visited the Kaiser Beaverton Medical Clinic to see how it all connected to industry.

“The partnerships with high schools strengthen students’ abilities to gain marketable skills and industry-recognized credentials,” said Regan-Vienop. “Students who are engaged and excited by future opportunities have better outcomes. This translates to a benefit to local businesses as well in helping to strategically meet workforce needs.”

Beyond healthcare, participants could join externships in natural resources, energy production, art and communication, STEM and technology, architecture and construction and cybersecurity. Tours included industry visits to Clean Water Services, Flexential Data Center, Palo Alto Networks, Perlo Construction, Portland General Electric, Grey Raven Art Gallery, LSW Architects and the Rock Creek Campus Environmental Studies Center.

Better advising

For many participants, the externships provided valuable knowledge to engage students. Naseem Saremi, a counselor at Westview High School in Beaverton, said the healthcare-focused day gave her tools to better advise students.

“This was a great opportunity to familiarize myself with the wide range of healthcare and emergency professions offered at PCC Sylvania,” Saremi said. “Many students express interest in healthcare, but knowing what other careers exist beyond being a nurse or doctor is helpful.”

Exercise science instructor Michael Boggs tests his agility.

Arik Wiest, a health sciences CTE teacher at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, said he plans to share information about PCC’s healthcare pathways.

“Many of our students are not looking for four-year bachelor’s programs,” Wiest said. “PCC offers so many opportunities for high-paying healthcare professions with different entry points. Seeing the spaces and meeting instructors helps me show students how many doors are open to them.”

For Tigard-Tualatin School District CTE teacher Tammy Hogsdon, externships provide clarity for students overwhelmed by career planning.

“I’m always looking for opportunities and good advice to bring to students,” Hogsdon said. “There’s a lot of complexity in the classroom. I tell them to connect with a PCC counselor or advisor to get the real information about classes.”

Externships have been part of PCC’s outreach for years, but each cycle brings new opportunities. In 2025, experiences expanded to include art gallery tours, cybersecurity demonstrations and a behind-the-scenes visit to a data center, along with popular offerings in healthcare, construction and clean water services.

“This year we’re offering an externship experience at PGE that is open to science teachers who teach the ‘Science Patterns’ curriculum so they can better meet their subject requirements,” Stein said.