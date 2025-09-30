Headlines

September 30, 2025

A closer look at Boost, ‘game changer’ for North Carolina community college students
EdNC
Funded by a grant from Arnold Ventures, Boost provides enrolled students with a variety of wraparound supports, including frequent interactions with a dedicated Boost adviser, cohort activities with other Boost students, up to $600 per academic year for textbook costs, and a $100 monthly stipend for successfully meeting with their adviser.

Exploring workforce training for advanced infrastructure, energy and agriculture jobs
Community College Research Center blog
CCRC recently released a new Data Explorer tool to help community colleges and others understand the demand for workers in high-opportunity occupations that are being impacted by advancements in technology, increased energy usage, and efforts to improve sustainability and efficiency and the role community colleges play in preparing students for such jobs.

How this community college slashed its IT headaches with AI
University Business
Kentucky’s community college system may have just opened a new chapter on IT innovation thanks to its latest AI-powered networking platform.

Five ways to turn FAFSA completion from “Unfun” to “DONE”
AASA, The School Superintendents Association (blog)
A four-part series on how school districts can improve student success after high school.

Wake County students showcase tech skills as part of ongoing collaboration
WNCN
In North Carolina, a collaboration between Wake County Public Schools, Wake Technical Community College and Spark NC allows students to prepare for potential careers in the tech field.

