KUOW
From delayed federal grant awards to declines in international students, community colleges in the Seattle area and many of their students are grappling with political and financial pressure from the Trump administration.
Maine Morning Star
The state’s community college system is concerned after lawmakers took language out of state budget guaranteeing ongoing funding.
Fires, floods and other disasters are multiplying. Schools are adding training for workers to combat them
Hechinger Report
High schools and community colleges are introducing or expanding classes in fire science, search and rescue and ecological sustainability.
Politico Weekly Education
The Pell Grant, which includes mandatory funding, and direct student loans, continue to be disbursed if there’s a lapse in government funding. But at the Education Department, new non-Pell grantmaking activities stop and civil rights investigations come to a halt.
Works in Progress
Radiology combines digital images, clear benchmarks and repeatable tasks. But demand for human radiologists is at an all-time high.
New Jersey’s county colleges launch statewide fundraising effort to address food insecurity among students
WHYY
The New Jersey Council of County Colleges has launched a year-round fundraising campaign to help the state’s community colleges address food insecurity among some of their students.