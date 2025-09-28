KJZZ
Beginning in 2027, the district will launch multiple new bachelor’s degrees every year for five consecutive years, with the goal of reaching about 25 programs total.
NASA blog
The NASA Community College Network and the American Astronomical Society have teamed up to provide a program that brings top astronomy researchers into the classrooms of community colleges around the United States.
WFXR
Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced a significant rise in the number of Virginians earning industry-recognized licenses and certifications. Officials say this is a 10% year-over-year increase across Virginia, and nearly double the application volume handled a decade ago.
WGEL
Community college presidents from across southern and central Illinois came together last week at Kaskaskia College to celebrate 60 years of the Illinois Community College System.
The Signal
The Trump administration continues to have success pushing racial discrimination in the name of “diversity” out of higher education.