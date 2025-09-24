Miami Herald
Miami Dade College set the stage Tuesday morning for Donald Trump’s presidential library to rise next to Miami’s iconic Freedom Tower when trustees voted to transfer a downtown parking lot to the state — a precursor to dedicating the land to the president’s legacy project.
Lumina Foundation
In partnership with CollegeAPP and StrategyForward Advisors, the project will involve six rural colleges reimaging how they recruit and enroll adults.
Commentary: Rural community colleges are uniquely positioned to tackle complex regional challenges and drive community transformation. Here’s how
Hechinger Report
Strong partnerships are helping students learn skills that strengthen their region, expand good jobs and rebuild trust and enrollments in community colleges.
Post PLUS Pod (Clasp podcast)
Michael Itzkowitz, founding director of the College Scorecard and head of the HEA Group, joins us to unpack how the conversation around value in higher education has evolved.
Work Shift
Governments and companies are already building lifelong learning passports. The urgent question remains: will they serve private interests, or the public good?