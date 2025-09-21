Ottumwa Courier
The U.S. Education Department has issued a letter to the Indian Hills Community College stating that when the Iowa college applied for the grant in 2021 and outlined its objectives for how it would spend the nearly $250,000, it became in conflict with an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in February.
MassLive.com
The $1.8 million that Springfield Technical Community College was to receive last week was to have been the fifth and final year of a total of $7.3 million the Massachusetts college was promised back in 2021.
Chronicle of Higher Education webinar
DeRionne Pollard, incoming president of the American Association of Community Colleges, and Austin Community College District Chancellor Russell Lowery-Hart discuss community colleges’ role in supporting both traditional and adult learners and in shaping the future of higher education.
News from the States
The state’s higher education system has continued to face financial pressure from rising operational costs and limited flexibility to respond to emerging needs.
Reuters
Plans to combat a U.S. shortage of aircraft mechanics are in limbo after funds aimed at training a mostly male workforce are being held up by government efforts to remove mention of diversity, equity and inclusion from its own notices of available grants.
Talent Pipeline Georgia (podcast of the Technical College System of Georgia)
Learn how partnerships with Delta Airlines and Lockheed Martin, combined with affordable, innovative training programs, are preparing students for high-demand careers.
San Jose Spotlight
Dozens of Santa Clara County professors and administrative staff will be some of the first to move into affordable apartments reserved for community college employees, thanks to one school district’s unique housing approach.
Markets Herald
Bank of America has pledged to increase its hiring efforts from community colleges, promising 8,000 new hires within five years.
Bloomberg Law
Staffers who opted into the Trump administration’s deferred resignation program, voluntarily taking paid administrative leave with the expectation of leaving their jobs, are returning to the U.S. Labor Department.
CBS 3 Philadelphia
The 82-foot-long wall arrived last Tuesday, and it’s one of several ways the college is commemorating 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War.