Unmet financial need is widespread among college students. Federal aid helps some, but still falls short for many.
Institute for Higher Education Policy (blog)
Unmet need is alarmingly high among Pell Grant recipients regardless of race and ethnic background, with roughly 90% of students in all racial or ethnic groups unable to fully cover the cost of college.
EvoLLLution
Should we keep educational and skills-based digital wallets in their own lane, or should we see them as part of a larger evolution — one that reflects technological advances and consumer demand for convenience, control and interoperability?
Commentary: Savannah Tech partnership helps service members secure civilian career pathways in Georgia
Savannah Morning News
The Savannah Tech-Heroes MAKE America partnership has trained and graduated 270 military-connected individuals, achieving a 93% placement rate, with 71% of graduates securing employment in Georgia.