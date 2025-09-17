Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff September 17, 2025

California community colleges to lose $20M next year amid HSI grant cuts
EdSource
California’s community colleges are expected to lose about $20 million next year as a result of the Trump administration ending grant programs for Hispanic-Serving Institutions and other Minority-Serving Institutions.

Leaders sound alarm on cuts to new Massachusetts free community college program
MassLive
Only a year after the state instituted free community college, community college leaders and students are sounding the alarm about the rollback of funding — and what it could mean for the future of the program.

SUNY chancellor talks about the co-location of two North Country colleges and student aid programs
WAMC Northeast Public Radio
State University of New York Chancellor John King, Jr., says the co-location of two community colleges is unique, but it could be an example for campuses across the system.

Invoking Charlie Kirk’s death, Texas launches new panels on campus speech
Higher Ed Dive
Texas policymakers have launched state House and Senate select committees tasked with issuing reports about “bias, discourse, and freedom of speech” on the state’s college campuses.

