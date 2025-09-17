The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
EdSource
California’s community colleges are expected to lose about $20 million next year as a result of the Trump administration ending grant programs for Hispanic-Serving Institutions and other Minority-Serving Institutions.
MassLive
Only a year after the state instituted free community college, community college leaders and students are sounding the alarm about the rollback of funding — and what it could mean for the future of the program.
WAMC Northeast Public Radio
State University of New York Chancellor John King, Jr., says the co-location of two community colleges is unique, but it could be an example for campuses across the system.
Higher Ed Dive
Texas policymakers have launched state House and Senate select committees tasked with issuing reports about “bias, discourse, and freedom of speech” on the state’s college campuses.