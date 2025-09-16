Lompoc Record
A high-profile gathering of state leaders, educators and aerospace industry executives at Allan Hancock College marked the official launch of Space Vandenberg, a transformative initiative aimed at positioning California’s Central Coast as a national leader in the space economy and ensuring local students and residents are at the center of the region’s growth.
Spectrum News 1
The goal is to provide stronger educational pathways for students and further aligning the areas of study with the needs of businesses.
Medium
HSIs are about capacity, not quotas: The grants provide institutional support, not individual preference.