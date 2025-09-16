Headlines

By Daily Staff September 16, 2025    Print

‘Space Vandenberg’ launches new era of student opportunity, workforce growth
Lompoc Record
A high-profile gathering of state leaders, educators and aerospace industry executives at Allan Hancock College marked the official launch of Space Vandenberg, a transformative initiative aimed at positioning California’s Central Coast as a national leader in the space economy and ensuring local students and residents are at the center of the region’s growth.

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College reorganizes into six new colleges
Spectrum News 1
The goal is to provide stronger educational pathways for students and further aligning the areas of study with the needs of businesses.

Commentary: The case for Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs): Opportunity meeting talent
Medium
HSIs are about capacity, not quotas: The grants provide institutional support, not individual preference.

