Fresno Bee
California’s Assembly Bill 1400 would create a pathway for community colleges to train and graduate more local nurses — nurses who are far more likely to remain in the communities where they grew up. They could then provide care to families and neighbors who need it most.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The catastrophic flood hit just a week before Milwaukee Area Technical College’s fall semester began. Hundreds of MATC students lost food, shelter, laptops and clothing. Cars and appliances were damaged, often beyond repair.
Post and Courier
September is Workforce Development Month. But instead of talking about programs, pipelines or percentages of jobs filled, we’re reminding folks what’s at stake if those jobs go unfilled.