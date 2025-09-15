Headlines

iStock

Commentary: Community colleges can help fill California’s need for more nurses now
Fresno Bee
California’s Assembly Bill 1400 would create a pathway for community colleges to train and graduate more local nurses — nurses who are far more likely to remain in the communities where they grew up. They could then provide care to families and neighbors who need it most.

Commentary: Milwaukee flooding reveals financial challenges most college students face
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The catastrophic flood hit just a week before Milwaukee Area Technical College’s fall semester began. Hundreds of MATC students lost food, shelter, laptops and clothing. Cars and appliances were damaged, often beyond repair.

Commentary: South Carolina technical colleges help sustain our workforce, and our lives
Post and Courier
September is Workforce Development Month. But instead of talking about programs, pipelines or percentages of jobs filled, we’re reminding folks what’s at stake if those jobs go unfilled.

