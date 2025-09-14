Fox 13 Now
The college said its decision was a precautionary measure to ensure proper safety measures are in place for events featuring outside speakers. The decision does not apply to lecturers in a classroom setting.
National Public Radio
Should college campuses be open to the outside community? More and more schools are asking that question after campus shootings. Michael Heindl, president of Northwest Mississippi Community College, gives his perspective.
National Public Radio
Colleges in the California Community College System could lose over tens of millions of dollars, according to Chancellor Sonya Christian.
Arizona Luminaria
A $10 million reduction in federal funds, plus little financial support from the state could lead to program cuts, fewer students and employees at Pima Community College, officials say.
Inside Higher Ed
The Trump administration this month has frozen hundreds of millions of dollars in TRIO grants, creating uncertainty for thousands of programs. Some have been forced to grind to a halt.
Diverse Issues in Higher Education
At a time when the United States faces high risks of labor shortages and various environmental disruptions due to demographic shifts, technology, economic and geopolitical realities, why would it be in the best interest of our country to strip away funding for its minority serving institutions — the very engines that daily prepare first-generation and low socioeconomic learners to drive America’s workforce?
Higher Ed Dive
Leaders hope partnering with Northcentral Technical College (Wisconsin) will create new opportunities and cost savings for the public university’s Wausau location.
Eugene Weekly
How Oregon’s Lane Community College will meet financial challenges head-on, serve students and prepare Lane County’s workforce for the future.
Washington Post
With less than three weeks until the government will again close without action, Schumer is signaling that Democrats are prepared to fight this time. Democrats have leverage because keeping the government funded requires 60 votes in the Senate.